Wall Lake Residents Invited To Second Community Meeting Wednesday On Future OF Former ESC Elementary Building

Wall Lake officials are hosting another community meeting with residents later this week as they work to develop plans for the future of the former East Sac County (ESC) elementary building. According to Clerk, Chris Rodman, doors will open at 6 p.m. Wednesday night and residents will have about an hour to look through the school before gathering at 7 p.m. to review the current ideas, new proposals and a tentative timeline for asbestos remediation and demolition work.