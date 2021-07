The Indians drafted 19 pitchers out of their 21 total picks in the 2021 MLB Draft. The Indians leaned on the strength of the 2021 MLB Draft by selecting 19 pitchers out of their 21 picks. While a move that may seem excessive, the decision to do so wasn’t because of the current pitching woes on the main roster but due to the overabundance of pitching talent in this year’s draft.