Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Noisy Baby Seal Mistakes Photographer For Her Mother (Video)

By marielru
Posted by 
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

- Vote - Let's be honest, there is nothing cuter in the whole world than baby animals. It doesn't matter which animal it is - from itty bitty tiny kittens to awwdorable and underappreciated hyaena cubs - so long as the animal is in its teeny weeny baby form, we love it. They are so new to this world, looking around and discovering every little bit of it.

cheezburger.com

Comments / 1

Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
24K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Animals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animals
News Break
Photography
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Pets
Related
AnimalsPosted by
InspireMore

Why Do Dogs Lick You? 12 Super Cute Reasons

Licking is an instinctive behavior in dogs. However, it can mean a variety of different things. It could be a way for the dog to act affectionate, to learn more about their surroundings, or to communicate with their owner. If you’ve been wondering why do dogs lick you, here are a few potential reasons:
Animalsromper.com

27 Baby & Dog Photo Shoot Ideas So Cute, You Won't Be Able To Stand It

When life is starting to fall apart and you’ve missed your train and your WiFi simply refuses to load, it’s easy to assume that this is, in fact, the end of the world. There’s not much that can provide comfort in these times of complete and utter frustration, but pics of puppies and babies can usually help. Perhaps that's why so many new parents are searching for baby and dog photo shoot ideas these days... the world needs all the cute it can get right now.
PetsABC 4

The cat that will never stop bringing a smile to your face

Best Friends Animal Society at Lifesaving Center in Sugar House currently has a few dogs and more than 130 cats and kittens that need a loving home. Best Friends would love for anyone looking to adopt a cat or kitten (or two) to check out all the cuties they have available. It is full-on kitten season, so they have lots of litter and mamas whose babies have been adopted, or are ready to be adopted. So whatever age, gender, color, breed you’re looking for, Best Friends probably has it. Please consider adopting a fantastic feline! All cats and kittens are spayed/neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated, so it’s cheaper to adopt than to get a free one and pay for all those services!
PetsPosted by
98.3 The KEY

People Throwing Away Pandemic Pets – SHAME ON YOU

I keep hearing stories about how people who got dogs during the pandemic to keep them company at home, now don't want their fur babies because they have to return to work. This makes me so sad, and angry! How can you bring a precious pup into the house that gives you unconditional love, only to say I don't need you anymore? So here are a few things to consider before bringing a dog into your house if you've not been a pet owner all your life. One thing is the mess. Be prepared for cleaning little puppy pee spots. House training is not really that hard for most breeds, and they'll look forward to letting you know they need outside when they learn it. If you get a dog when there's a lot of snow on the ground and they are not house trained, you might want to buy some puppy pads and train them to pee on those. They work! Next, there's the yard mess to deal with. Once your dog is trained to poop in the grass, oh, believe me, they will poop in the grass! A lot. LOL Some people like to send their dogs to puppy school. That could be an expense you are not prepared for. Feeding your dog can be expensive as well. And then there's the issue of wanting to go to the beach for a couple of days, do you bring the dog or not? Do you have a doggie door and a fenced yard so the dog can stay home? All of these things need to be considered before jumping in and bringing home that little bundle of unconditional love and then deciding you don't want it. I wish I could take them all.
PetsPosted by
Reader's Digest

20 Most Loyal Dog Breeds That Will Always Be by Your Side

Let’s be clear, as pack animals, all dogs have an inherent sense of loyalty to their pack and crave love, companionship, and security. Yet, some dog breeds are known for being hyperfocused on one human or the entire family. Loyal dog breeds just might be the perfect fit for first-time owners who are looking for a devoted companion. Some dogs on our list are known for being super affectionate, while other dog breeds take pride in guarding their family. The most loyal dog breeds are the ones that are always by your side, no matter what life brings you. Though our list is by no means conclusive, here some of our favorites tell you about themselves in their own words.
Animalshomenewshere.com

Pittie Goes Wild When He Sees His Grandparents | The Dodo Pittie Nation

This pittie loves his foster kittens — but wait til you see how much he LOVES the grandparents 🥰. Keep up with Kiaro on Instagram: http://thedo.do/kairoandwillow and TikTok: http://thedo.do/kairo_and_willow. To learn more about Kiaro's story, you can check out his book: http://thedo.do/howwemetourmommy. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd.
PhotographyDIY Photography

Are you a photography weirdo?

With Spring here, I think it’s time to fully embrace your inner photo weirdo. If you missed the Street Photography Anywhere class, a common comment was how uncomfortable people were to do this type of work – to shoot in quiet areas, to capture portraits of random people, to shoot in suburbs, or even in busy cities.
Behind Viral VideosCosmopolitan

People are losing it at this video of Addison Rae filming a TikTok in front of someone trying to work

If there's one thing we know about being a social media sensation, and especially a TikToker, it's that you have to learn never to be embarrassed by anything. Whether it's vlogging in busy shops or dancing in public places, you've got to be willing to just go with it. Which is exactly what's going on in this behind the scenes footage of Addison Rae filming a TikTok dance in a restaurant while a man seated behind her awkwardly tries to carry on working on his laptop. Props to her, and him quite frankly.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
People

Billie Eilish Laughs Off TikTok Critics Who Claim She's in a 'Flop Era': 'Eat My Dust'

Billie Eilish is dismissing her detractors. In a recent TikTok post set to her song "NDA," the 19-year-old artist shared a video of herself smiling and rolling her eyes with text on the screen that read, "is it just me or is billie in her flop era like why does she suck now..." Eilish wrote in the caption that this type of comment is "literally all i see on this app" lately.

Comments / 1

Community Policy