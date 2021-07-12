Cancel
Chase Lee Taken in Sixth Round of 2021 MLB Draft

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Texas Rangers selected Alabama pitcher Chase Lee with the No. 164 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft. He joins Peyton Wilson and Dylan Smith in becoming the third player of the Crimson Tide team to hear his name called.

Behind Smith, the McCalla, Alabama, native is the second pitcher of Alabama's staff to be selected.

After limited opportunities in 2019 and an abbreviated 2020 season, Lee pitched 82 innings as a junior and added 51 strikeouts to his resume, finishing 2021 with a 7-0 record and seven saves.

Lee captured plenty of accolades for his on-field performance, as he was named Third Team All-American by NCBWA as recognition for leading Crimson Tide relievers in strikeouts.

As a junior, Lee's seven saves ranked eighth in the SEC, and his seven wins tied teammate Tyler Ras for 10th-best among pitchers in the conference.

He was on the NCBWA's midseason watchlist for Stopper of the Year, in addition to being named First Team All-Southeast Region by ABCA and Rawlings.

Most notably, though, the late-inning specialist holds the career record for ERA at Alabama (1.87).

As an in-state player, Lee began his college career on the university's club baseball team before being essentially promoted to officially join the Crimson Tide program.

He finished 2021 with a 1.33 ERA in 40.2 innings pitched.

The McAdory High product also graduated this spring, earning a degree and claiming a spot on the SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll in each of his three years at the Capstone.

