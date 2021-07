(Montezuma, IA) — A hearing on a motion for a new trial for the man convicted of murdering University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts will be held on July 27th. The hearing will come after a judge ruled against the request of Cristhian Bahena Rivera’s attorneys for information on two other cases they say could be linked to Tibbetts’ death. The judge says the request made in a hearing last Thursday would be a fishing expedition.