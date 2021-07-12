Cancel
Lemoore, CA

Clovis man arrested for Lemoore murder

By Staff Reports
Hanford Sentinel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man has been arrested in Lemoore for murder after reports of a vehicular pursuit and a fatal shooting over the weekend, according to the Lemoore Police Department. On Saturday afternoon, Lemoore Police Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of South Lemoore Avenue for a report of a male that had been shot in a vehicle. Officers and Emergency Medical Services arrived on scene and declared the male deceased at the scene. The victim was identified as Terry Michael Ryan Jr., 34. The scene was turned over to the Lemoore Police Department Investigations Unit and they were assisted by the Kings County Major Crimes Task Force.

