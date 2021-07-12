Editorial: We don’t begrudge billionaires chasing the zero gravity of space. But can they spell ‘murraya’?
Richard Branson scraped the edge of space Sunday, arriving via a supersonic plane built by Virgin Galactic, a company he created. In so doing, the man who made his bones by signing The Sex Pistols to Virgin Records in 1977 upstaged another driven billionaire, Jeff Bezos, who plans his own inaugural joyride July 20 aboard the spaceship New Shepard, owned by the Amazon mogul’s own aerospace company, Blue Origin.www.mdjonline.com
