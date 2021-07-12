Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Editorial: We don’t begrudge billionaires chasing the zero gravity of space. But can they spell ‘murraya’?

By The Editorial Board, Chicago Tribune
Marietta Daily Journal
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichard Branson scraped the edge of space Sunday, arriving via a supersonic plane built by Virgin Galactic, a company he created. In so doing, the man who made his bones by signing The Sex Pistols to Virgin Records in 1977 upstaged another driven billionaire, Jeff Bezos, who plans his own inaugural joyride July 20 aboard the spaceship New Shepard, owned by the Amazon mogul’s own aerospace company, Blue Origin.

www.mdjonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
Richard Branson
Person
William Shatner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Tourism#Space Travel#Billionaires#Amazon#Blue Origin#Atari#Boeing#Black American#Guinness World Records
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & Defensenewmilfordspectrum.com

Jeff Bezos Offers $ 2 Billion To NASA In Open Letter

Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and space company Blue Origin , sent an open letter to Bill Nelson, the NASA administrator. In this it offers to cover billions of dollars so that they can reach the budget in the short term. In April, NASA selected Elon Musk's SpaceX to build...
Dallas, TXPosted by
CentralTrack

LOL, 7-Eleven Is Sending A Slurpee To Space.

The Dallas-Sprung Convenience Store Chain Is Sending A Slurpee To Space, Really Putting The Billionaire Space Race Into Perspective. Billionaires like Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Richard Branson have been falling all over themselves to get to the final frontier lately — but just how impressive a feat is going to space, really?
Aerospace & Defensesuperhits1027.com

Another Billionaire Enters The Space Race

Branson, Bezos, Elon, and… Porsche? A new billionaire family is entering the space race. The Porsche family – owners of Volkswagen – are investing money in Isar Aerospace, a German space company that hopes to compete with Musk’s SpaceX and Bezos’ Blue Origin. The company will start out by launching...
Aerospace & Defenseshermanstravel.com

Space Tourism: How to Get There and What it Will Cost

Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos recently made headlines when each billionaire successfully traveled to space. Branson’s company, Virgin Galactic, helped to fund the SpaceShipTwo, which he launched with three fellow crew members. Bezos, the founder of Amazon, took flight with his three-member crew on Blue Origin's New Shepard launch vehicle. SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, plans to use its Starship rocket to fly 100 people around the world in mere minutes. These expeditions are not only incredibly costly, but rare, and most civilians won’t win the lottery or have billions of dollars for the trip. So what does the future of space tourism hold? Here's a breakdown of who is going, how to get there, and what you can do if you can't get to space.
Aerospace & Defensekezi.com

The Porsche dynasty is taking on Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk in space

Porsche SE, the family holding company that controls Volkswagen Group, is the latest big investor to bet on space's crucial role in developing future technologies. The company, controlled by the related Porsche and Piëch families that turned Volkswagen into a global powerhouse, on Wednesday unveiled an investment into Germany's Isar Aerospace, a space startup attempting to rival Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin and Elon Musk's SpaceX with rocket production and satellite launch services.
Aerospace & Defense3 News Now

Bezos offers NASA $2 billion for lunar mission contract

Billionaire Jeff Bezos is offering NASA $2 billion to reverse course and allow his company Blue Origin, not Elon Musk's SpaceX company, to get astronauts back on the moon. In an open letter posted to his aerospace company's website, Bezos questioned NASA's decision to give a contract to SpaceX to use its lunar lander, or Human Landing System (HLS).
Aerospace & DefenseEastern New Mexico News

Opinion: Let rich give humanity new frontier

After Sir Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos both went to space — depending on how you define “space” — within days of each other, in rockets built by their respective companies, outrage activists got upset. Were people angry when Henry Ford first rode in a Ford automobile, or when Alexander...
Aerospace & DefenseInvestorPlace

The Struggles Have Only Begun For Virgin Galactic

Cheers erupted around the world as billionaire Sir Richard Branson flew to space and back on the Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) rocket plane. Moreover, the company was awarded a full commercial launch license by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration back in June. Despite these massive wins, SPCE stock has shed 45% of its value in the last month.
Aerospace & DefenseThe Next Web

Beware, Musk and Bezos — Porsche is joining the space race

Celebrity scumbags billionaires like Musk, Bezos, and Branson may feel they own space, but they have an unexpected rival: Porsche. Yep, the car maker is investing in German rocket start-up Isar Aerospace in an attempt to ensure access to new space-based technologies, the Financial Times reports. The company is joining...
Aerospace & DefenseDice Insights

What Blue Origin, SpaceX Pay Software Engineers in New Space Race

Former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos launching himself into space aboard a self-funded rocket generated an enormous number of headlines. Having spent billions of dollars to get to that point, Bezos made it clear he’s willing to spend billions more through his space company, Blue Origin, to launch more rockets. Meanwhile,...
Aerospace & DefenseWTHI

Jeff Bezos offers NASA $2 billion to get Blue Origin back in the moon race

Jeff Bezos wants to spot NASA up to $2 billion in a bid to reignite the battle for space between his rocket company Blue Origin and Elon Musk's SpaceX. The world's richest man appealed to NASA Administrator Bill Nelson in an open letter Monday, offering to cover billions of dollars in the US space agency's costs. In doing so, Bezos hopes Blue Origin can be reconsidered for a contract to build the vehicle that will land the next astronauts on the moon.
Aerospace & DefenseSeattle Times

Is Jeff Bezos an astronaut now?

You’re the richest person in the world. You’ve spent billions of dollars starting up a rocket company that has just launched you and three others high enough that everyone agrees you reached outer space, even if just for a few minutes. Are you now an astronaut?. The answer appears to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy