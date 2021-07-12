Cancel
Music

Thom Yorke and Radiohead Share “Creep (Very 2021 Rmx)”: Listen

By Evan Minske r
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Radiohead’s hit song “Creep” has received a new remix courtesy of Thom Yorke. It’s called “Creep (Very 2021 Rmx),” and it slows the song way down. Listen to the nine-minute new remix, which arrives with new artwork by Jun Takahashi, below. Foo Fighters recently performed a full-capacity show at Madison...

Pitchfork

Pitchfork

Pitchfork

Foo Fighters Postpone L.A. Concert Due to “Confirmed COVID-19 Case” in Their Team

Foo Fighters announced tonight that they’re postponing their July 17 show at the Forum in Los Angeles due to a confirmed case of COVID-19 “within the Foo Fighters organization.” The band’s statement notes they came to the decision “out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew and most of all the fans.” Tickets for the show will be honored at the rescheduled date, which has yet to be announced.
InsideHook

Listen to Radiohead’s Very Unnecessary “Very 2021” Remix of “Creep”

Today in “things that absolutely don’t need to exist but do nonetheless”: Radiohead has released a new slowed-down remix of their 1992 hit “Creep.”. “Creep (Very 2021 Rmx),” remixed by Thom Yorke for Japanese designer Jun Takahashi’s fashion show, brings the pace way down, stretching the just-under-four-minute original out into a whopping nine minutes and adding some eerie synths.
Thom Yorke releases slowed-down, eerily-different remix of “Creep”

Indie rock trailblazing artist Thom Yorke has released an interesting remix of the epic Radiohead indie song, “Creep” originally dropped for a fashion show in Japan earlier this year. Yorke took his landmark hit single and made it a little bit different, slowing down the acoustic version of the track,...
Thom Yorke (Feat. Radiohead), 'Creep (Very 2021 Rmx)'

This is the remix we didn't know we needed: Thom Yorke swaps the youthful self-loathing and twitchy angst of the original version – now nearly 30 years old – for a slow-burning, warped and groggy retooling, stretched out to nearly 10 minutes long. It sounds like a drunken, though weirdly beautiful, rant from a man who's lost his mind to old age and isolation. A very 2021 remix, indeed.
Thom Yorke releases veeerrry slooowwww version of "Creep"

In a surprising new release, Radiohead’s Thom Yorke has decided to put out a fresh take on an old ‘90s single from a little known band called... Radiohead. “Creep (Very 2021 Rmx)“ is a reworked version of the song that first put the band on the map almost three decades ago, though it’s now slowed way, way down to—we suppose—better reflect a more lethargic kind of modern dread.
Pitchfork

Phew Announces New Decade Album, Shares Song: Listen

Phew, the prolific Japanese experimental artist also known as Hiromi Moritani, has announced a new album. New Decade is out October 22 via Mute—her first release for the label since 1992’s Our Likeness. The lead track is “Into the Stream.” Check out the video directed by Lisa Aoki below. According...
Pitchfork

Twin Shadow

For a moment in 2015, it seemed like George Lewis Jr., who performs as Twin Shadow, was about to break out of indie rock and into actual pop-star fame. Around the time of his major label debut, Eclipse, Lewis wrote a song for Billy Idol and submitted material for Chris Brown and Eminem. He dated Zoë Kravitz, posing on red carpets in a Calvin Klein suit. He donned a pair of white skinny jeans and talked about his artistic process for Levi’s. He became fodder for Page 6. But Eclipse, the album that was supposed to usher Lewis across the velvety threshold into the kind of mainstream success enjoyed by, say, Grimes or the Weeknd, was bizarre and confused. It peaked at No. 91 on the Billboard charts, stranded between indie rock and mainstream pop. His 2018 follow-up, Caer, flew under the radar. Now, Lewis returns with his self-titled, self-released fifth record, blending elements of reggae, funk, and classic rock into a collection of vacuous summertime indie-pop jams.
Pitchfork

Beverly Glenn-Copeland Announces Keyboard Fantasies Remix Album

Earlier this year, Beverly Glenn-Copeland reissued his 1986 album Keyboard Fantasies. Now, the electronic music pioneer has announced a remix version of the LP. Keyboard Fantasies Reimagined arrives December 10 via Transgressive. Today, Glenn-Copeland has shared Kelsey Lu’s reimagining of the album’s opening track “Ever New.” Listen to “Ever New (Kelsey Lu’s Transportation)” below.
Pitchfork

Kurt Vile, Michael Stipe, Iggy Pop, St. Vincent, and More Cover Velvet Underground & Nico for Tribute Album

An album-length tribute to The Velvet Underground & Nico is on the way with a star-studded tracklist, as Rolling Stone points out. Michael Stipe, Iggy Pop, St. Vincent, Kurt Vile and the Violators, Courtney Barnett, the National’s Matt Berninger, Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen, Thurston Moore and Bobby Gillespie, and Fontaines D.C. are among the contributors.
Pitchfork

Turnstile Detail Album, Share Video for New Song With Blood Orange: Watch

Turnstile have formally announced their new album. It’s called Glow On and it’s out August 27 via Roadrunner. The Baltimore band has also shared the LP’s latest offering “Alien Love Call,” which features Blood Orange. Check out the music video, directed and edited by Turnstile’s Brendan Yates and Pat McCrory, below; scroll down for the LP art and tracklist.
Pitchfork

LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy Talks to Marc Maron on WTF: Listen

LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy was the guest on Marc Maron’s latest episode of his WTF podcast. He talked about the origins of LCD Soundsystem, the process of making records, working with icons like David Bowie and David Byrne, his early life, the joy of playing festivals to disinterested audiences, and more. Listen to the episode below.
Pitchfork

Yves Tumor Surprise Releases New The Asymptotical World EP: Listen

Yves Tumor is back with the surprise release of a six-song EP called The Asymptotical World (via Warp). It features the recently released single “Jackie.” It also includes songs called “Crushed Velvet,” “Tuck,” and “Secrecy Is Incredibly Important to the Both of Them.” Give it a listen below. The new...
listen to Thom Yorke’s new Radio Hour mix ft. Madlib, Aldous Harding & more

Thom Yorke has been doing a series of Radio Hour mixes, curated for Sonos Radio's Sonos Sound System station, and he's shared a new one, his fifth. It's over 90 minutes long and features Actress, Madlib, Aldous Harding, MODESELEKTOR, Tom Waits, Christina Vantzou & JAB, This Heat, and more, and it's available until Wednesday via Sonos Radio. You can also listen on Mixcloud, below.
Pitchfork

Soccer Mommy Shares New Song “Rom Com 2004”: Watch the Video

Soccer Mommy has shared a new single, “Rom Com 2004.” Produced by BJ Burton, the track arrives with a surreal visual by Fustic.Studio, starring Sophie Allison’s Nintendo Mii avatar. “I wrote this song a while back and made a poppy demo for it,” Allison said. “Then I told BJ to destroy it.” Watch the video below.
Pitchfork

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power

Last month, Halsey announced their next studio album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, which is produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails. Now, the singer has shared a trailer for its accompanying film, also titled If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. The hour-long visual was written by Halsey and directed by previous collaborator Colin Tilley. It is set to the music of the singer’s forthcoming LP. The film will hit select Imax theaters later this summer. Tickets go on sale August 3. Check out the trailer below.
Radiohead Side Project The Smile Is Working On An Album

Back in May, The Smile made its debut during a Glastonbury livestream event. The band, which consists of Radiohead's Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood and producer/honorary sixth member Nigel Godrich, as well as drummer Tom Skinner, played an eight-song set but then disappeared just as quickly as they appeared. However, it...

