PORTLAND, OREGON - JANUARY 11: Kyle Lowry #7 of the Toronto Raptors dribbles against Gary Trent Jr. #2 of the Portland Trail Blazers (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images) The Toronto Raptors are embarking upon an offseason that will be one of the most pivotal in the history of the franchise, as their poor record last year has them staring at a fork in the road, with one path leading towards a rebuild and one towards a retooling in pursuit of a championship.