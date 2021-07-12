Oconee County Sheriff’s Office Arrests West Union Man on Trafficking in Cocaine Charge
An investigation into a suspicious vehicle call in West Union Sunday evening led to the arrest of a West Union man on a charge of Trafficking in Cocaine. An arrest warrant was obtained today by a deputy from the Uniform Patrol Division against 24 year old Joshua Dillon Ford of Dusty Drive. Ford was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center around 1:00am this morning. Ford remains in custody, at this time, with a bond amount set at $25,000.wsnwradio.com
