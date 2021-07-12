Cancel
West Union, SC

Oconee County Sheriff’s Office Arrests West Union Man on Trafficking in Cocaine Charge

By Kevin D. Hollis
wsnwradio.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn investigation into a suspicious vehicle call in West Union Sunday evening led to the arrest of a West Union man on a charge of Trafficking in Cocaine. An arrest warrant was obtained today by a deputy from the Uniform Patrol Division against 24 year old Joshua Dillon Ford of Dusty Drive. Ford was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center around 1:00am this morning. Ford remains in custody, at this time, with a bond amount set at $25,000.

