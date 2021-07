The Notre Dame football team is stacked at the tight end position, but which member of the position group has the most to prove in 2021?. Last season, the Notre Dame football team had a real issue at wide receiver, though they did see Javon McKinley and Ben Skowronek step up once the games started. While wideout was an issue going into the season, the tight end position was not, as a true freshman stepped up and became one of the best young players at his position in the country.