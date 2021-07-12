Doctor Strange 2: Bruce Campbell’s Response To Those Marvel Rumors Are A+

She is power, she is grace, she will kick you in… to another dimension! America Chavez is a no-nonsense heavy hitter that you definitely want on your side. Born in another dimension called the Utopian Parallel and capable of opening portals to other worlds with a punch, no one understands the madness of a multiverse like America. It’s a good thing she’ll be there to help Stephen Strange when the time comes to explore other dimensions in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Xochitl Gomez will play the character in the upcoming Marvel film.