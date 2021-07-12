Doctor Strange 2: Bruce Campbell’s Response To Those Marvel Rumors Are A+
Anyone familiar with Bruce Campbell knows that he’s tight with director Sam Raimi. The two men skyrocketed to fame together with 1981’s The Evil Dead, and they’ve collaborated on numerous other projects since then, which includes Campbell playing three different characters in Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy. With Raimi having returned to the superhero realm to direct Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it’s been rumored that Campbell will show up in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, and the actor delivered an A+ response addressing those claims.www.cinemablend.com
Comments / 0