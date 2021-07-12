Red Bluff Community Center Auxiliary bingo to return Aug. 5

The Red Bluff Community Center Auxiliary’s monthly bingo game is now on the first Thursday of each month, excluding December, with the next game being Aug. 5. “We are excited about this change as we are hoping to increase our number of players and not compete with other local events,” said Auxiliary President Pat Parsons. “We will continue to pay out Hot Balls at $250, regular games at $80 and our final blackout game at $150. As always, Early Birds pay out according to the number of people playing.”