20+ Baffling Moments of Impressive Stupidity

As the world crumbles and burns around us, it feels a little wrong to be engaging in schadenfreude. We've all got a lot on our plates between the pandemic and pretty much everything. While we know we should be extending sympathy and patience to the citizens of the world, stupid people make it so easy to, well, laugh at them. On the bright side, with moments of laughter so few and far between, these challenged souls have provided an invaluable service. It's not all cruel mockery. We've got some appreciation for the IQ-deficient as well.