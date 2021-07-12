Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Symmetry Real Estate Partners With Side To Deliver Inclusive, Best-in-Class Service to East Bay Clients

Middletown Press
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. Symmetry Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Symmetry Real Estate, an inclusive firm that serves buyers and sellers at all levels of the market, is powered by the industry’s most advanced platform.

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Real Estate Agents#East Bay#Estate Agent#Prweb#Zillow#Symmetry Real Estate#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Scottsdale, AZyourvalley.net

Launch Real Estate adds partner, opens north Scottsdale office

We have been looking to expand our footprint into north Scottsdale and have been patiently waiting for the right partners to assist in our growth.”. Launch Real Estate, a luxury real estate brokerage in Arizona, has announced adding a high profile partner and opening a new office in north Scottsdale.
Marketsrealtybiznews.com

Real Estate Tech Sensation “Side” Snags Another $50 Million in Funding

News that real estate technology startup Side just raised another $50 million-plus in new funding comes as no surprise. The company, which snagged $150 million in Series D funding only a few months ago, is valued at over $2.5 billion now. Previously, Coatue Management shifted major funding to Side when...
Real EstateStreetInsider.com

Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust to Acquire Home Partners of America (BX)

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. ("BREIT") announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Home Partners of America ("HPA"), valuing the company at $6.0 billion. HPA's unique, resident-led business model expands housing access and choice, while providing a clear path to homeownership to individuals and families across the United States. BREIT's investment in HPA will be supported by its perpetual capital, enabling a truly long-term approach to the management of the properties. Furthermore, Blackstone's substantial experience with rental residential properties and commitment to acting responsibly to support residents will bring valuable perspective and best-in-class operating standards to the ownership and maintenance of these homes.
Real EstateLaw.com

Kirkland & Ellis Adds China Real Estate Partner From Paul Hastings

Kirkland & Ellis has hired a China specialist from Paul Hastings to lead its private equity real estate practice in Asia. Paul Guan joins the firm after 13 years at Paul Hastings, where he led the firm’s Greater China real estate practice. He has significant experience advising both Chinese institutional investors on their outbound real estate investments and global investors on their real estate investments in Greater China, including real estate financing, fund formation, joint venture, and the initial public offerings of Chinese real estate companies.
Economythenewportnews.com

ALWAYS FIRST REAL ESTATE SERVICES – FBN# 20216610046

The following company is doing business as: ALWAYS FIRST REAL ESTATE SERVICES, 522 WEST CULVER AVENUE, ORANGE, CA 92868. This business is conducted by an individual HOANG NGOC NGUYEN, 522 WEST CULVER AVENUE, ORANGE, CA, 92868. The registrants have not commenced to do business under the fictitious business name or names listed above. /S/HOANG NGOC NGUYEN.
Real Estategoodmenproject.com

AZCO Real Estate Brokers is Providing the Best Property Management Services in Dubai

— Finding a place in Dubai is hard than ever, you would find many property management services there. We are bringing to you a management service that provides the best facilities and facilitates customers more than any other company in Dubai. AZCO Real Estate Brokers is regarded as one of the most popular Real Estate companies in Dubai. The company makes sure that you can buy, sell, or rent real estate anywhere in and around Dubai. The best part about AZCO is that it allows you to list your property. So, as much as one might look forward to buying or renting a property, others would want to rent out or sell their properties. Thus, this website is one of the perfect places for them both.
Real Estatetheclose.com

7 Real Estate Thank-you Notes That Create Clients for Life (Templates)

When it comes to sending real estate thank-you notes to clients, there are two schools of thought: Some agents never send them. They think their clients should be thanking THEM. Other, smarter agents ALWAYS send them to buyers and sellers. Why? They know that making a personal connection after closing is crucial for creating clients for life.
Oglesby, ILivcc.edu

Real Estate Broker Pre-license class this fall

Illinois Valley Community College’s Continuing Education Center offers Real Estate Broker Pre-License (REA-1200-300) 6 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays, Aug. 24 through Dec. 7 and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 30 and Nov. 20. The 75-hour class will prepare students for entry into the field. Upon successful completion of...
Real EstateSan Francisco Weekly

How To Go Above & Beyond For Clients In Real Estate, Yenny Hanley Explains

The world of real estate is much deeper than just transactions and properties. Sales of these properties typically involves people who are putting their funds and hopes into finding their dream home or investment property. To truly succeed within the real estate industry, you need to be able to go above and beyond for clients and create a lasting impression of trust and reliability. By this measure, Yenny Hanley has succeeded in real estate as she prioritizes individual needs and requirements of each client. This has helped her build up a trusted reputation within the Miami real estate market and beyond.
Dallas, TXchatsports.com

DALLAS MAVERICKS NAMES ROGERS HEALY AND ASSOCIATES REAL ESTATE THE OFFICIAL REAL ESTATE PARTNER

JULY 14, 2021 (DALLAS, TX) – The Dallas Mavericks and Rogers Healy and Associates Real Estate, the largest independent real estate brokerage in Texas, announced a multi-year partnership, naming Rogers Healy and Associates Real Estate as the Official Real Estate Partner of the Dallas Mavericks. The exclusive partnership includes signage at American Airlines Center, in-game activations, and inclusion in additional initiatives throughout the season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy