Calvert Hall’s Jose Torres and Gilman’s Peter Heubeck get 3rd round calls

Cincinnati Reds select Torres out of N.C. State while Heubeck is drafted by the Los Angels Dodgers. Calvert Hall graduate Jose Torres, the 2019 VSN Baseball Player of the Year who just completed his freshman season at North Carolina State University and Peter Heubeck, the 2021 VSN Pitcher of the Year who led Gilman to the MIAA A Conference championship this spring, both were selected in the third round of the Major League First Year Player Draft, as the draft entered its second day in Denver.