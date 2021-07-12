Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Calvert Hall’s Jose Torres and Gilman’s Peter Heubeck get 3rd round calls

By Gary Adornato
varsitysportsnetwork.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCincinnati Reds select Torres out of N.C. State while Heubeck is drafted by the Los Angels Dodgers. Calvert Hall graduate Jose Torres, the 2019 VSN Baseball Player of the Year who just completed his freshman season at North Carolina State University and Peter Heubeck, the 2021 VSN Pitcher of the Year who led Gilman to the MIAA A Conference championship this spring, both were selected in the third round of the Major League First Year Player Draft, as the draft entered its second day in Denver.

varsitysportsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College World Series#Vsn#The Cincinnati Reds#The Milwaukee Brewers#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The San Diego Padres
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate votes to take up infrastructure deal

The Senate on Wednesday agreed to take up a bipartisan infrastructure package, hours after senators and the White House announced they had reached a deal after weeks of closed-door haggling. Senators voted 67-32 to greenlight the debate, with 17 Republicans joining all 50 Democrats to launch a floor effort that...
SportsCNN

The latest on the Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles' sponsors offered statements of support Wednesday following her decision to pull out of Thursday's individual, all-around gymnastics competition at the Tokyo Olympics. The 24-year-old champion cited mental health concerns as the reason for her earlier withdrawal from Tuesday's team competition during interviews with reporters in Tokyo. Biles may...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP, Democrats battle over masks in House, Senate

Masks are once again emerging as a flash point on Capitol Hill after Congress’s top doctor issued new guidance and cases ramp back up due to the delta variant of COVID-19. More than half a dozen Republican lawmakers refused to comply with a reinstated requirement Wednesday that everyone wear masks on the House side of the Capitol, which followed new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance the day before urging everyone in high-risk areas to wear masks.
InternetFOXBusiness

Facebook requiring vaccines for US workers returning to office

Facebook said that the social media giant will require all its employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before they return to the office, as more firms set the same requirement amid the persistence of the virus. "As our offices reopen, we will be requiring anyone coming to work at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy