Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 285 (2021) Cite this article. New variants of SARS-CoV-2 have been emerging since the initial outbreak in 2019;1 one of the latest ones was identified in Southern California in October 2020 and was subsequently detected in 26 other states in the United States as well as other countries as of January 2021. This strain, derived from coronavirus D614G mutation, is characterized by three genetic variations leading to three novel amino acid substitutions (S13I, W152C, and L452R) in the spike (S) protein (Supplementary Fig. S1). The S13I and W152C are in the N-terminal domain, and more importantly, the L452R is located in the receptor-binding domain (RBD) (Supplementary Fig. S3).