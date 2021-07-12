PFAS detected in City of Eau Claire wells

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Eau Claire says PFAS is being detected in city wells. According to a release by the City of Eau Claire, four city wells were found to have PFAS levels that exceeded newly-recommended safety levels that were instituted in June by the Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resource and the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services. City officials say that the four wells were immediately shut off. The wells impacted are 8, 23, 19, and 15, all located west of the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport.