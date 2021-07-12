Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eau Claire, WI

PFAS detected in City of Eau Claire wells

By Jimmie Kaska
WEAU-TV 13
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Eau Claire says PFAS is being detected in city wells. According to a release by the City of Eau Claire, four city wells were found to have PFAS levels that exceeded newly-recommended safety levels that were instituted in June by the Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resource and the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services. City officials say that the four wells were immediately shut off. The wells impacted are 8, 23, 19, and 15, all located west of the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport.

www.weau.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Industry
Local
Wisconsin Business
City
Eau Claire, WI
Eau Claire, WI
Business
Eau Claire, WI
Industry
Local
Wisconsin Government
Eau Claire, WI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Wells#Health And Safety#Water Contamination#Weau#The Wisconsin Dept#Natural Resource#Health Services#Dnr#Dhs#Utilities Manager
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
TennisPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles is the latest athlete vocal about mental health

After pulling out of the Olympic women’s gymnastics team and all-around competitions, Simone Biles became the latest athlete at the center of the push to destigmatize mental health conversations in sports. Biles withdrew from the team final citing the emotional toll of the Games, telling Hoda Kotb on the "TODAY"...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

DOJ declines to back Mo Brooks's defense against Swalwell's riot lawsuit

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Tuesday declined to back a Republican lawmaker's legal defense against a lawsuit accusing him of helping to foment the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. DOJ lawyers said in a court filing that they were declining to certify Rep. Mo Brooks 's (R-Ala.) claim that he was acting within the scope of his official duties as a member of Congress when he delivered a speech to Trump supporters at the Jan. 6 "Stop the Steal" rally.

Comments / 0

Community Policy