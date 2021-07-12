Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Stephen A. Smith Apologies For Comments Made About Shohei Ohtani

By Lauren Campbell
Posted by 
NESN
NESN
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Buccaneers' Tom Brady Wins First-Ever ESPY For 'Best Male Athlete'. After a day of doubling down and defending his comments, Stephen A. Smith has apologized. The ESPN personality on Monday said Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani is the face of baseball despite speaking through an interpreter. There’s absolutely no doubt Ohtani is making baseball exciting, but it’s because of his home run power at the plate while also taking the mound to strike out some of the games biggest players.

nesn.com

Comments / 1

NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
15K+
Followers
23K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Stephen A Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apologies#Espn#African American#First Take
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
Posted by
FanSided

Shohei Ohtani girlfriend: Angels star rumored to be dating Kamalani Dung

Shohei Ohtani is rumored to be dating Kamalani Dung. There’s plenty of nicknames for Shohei Ohtani. “Shotime,” “The Greatest Sho on Earth,” “Sho Off,” and the list truly is growing every day. But does Shohei have a “Sho-bae”? (Let me get these jokes off, please!) The answer is: a strong...
Posted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Stephen A. Smith secretly tried to boot Max Kellerman from ESPN’s First Take

Stephen A. Smith recently found himself in hot water for a controversial opinion on Los Angeles Angels All-Star Shohei Ohtani, which he had since taken back. The ESPN host apologized for it on Tuesday during the opening of First Take, and whether the people he offended have forgiven him or not, his job in Bristol does not seem to be in jeopardy. Meanwhile, his co-host in the program, Max Kellerman probably had no idea about the rumor on Stephen A. Smith making moves behind his back to get him off the show, as mentioned in a reactionary piece b Drew Magary of Defector:
SportsThe Big Lead

Stephen A. Smith Listened As His ESPN Co-Workers Elevated the Conversation

Stephen A. Smith's expansive purview and commitment to unvarnished, provoking opinion puts him in the position to run afoul of both the public and his co-workers for hours on end each day. His commentary on Shohei Ohtani's marketability and value to Major League Baseball, made during Monday's First Take, drew instant ire both externally and internally. It was his most significant misstep since 2014 when he implied women need to be careful not to "provoke" domestic violence incidents. Those words earned him a one-week suspension.
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To Stephen A. Smith News

Stephen A. Smith is the highest-paid personality at ESPN. That probably doesn’t surprise you, considering how much Smith is on television. However, his reported salary figure will probably be a little shocking. According to multiple reports, Smith is bringing in more than $10 million/year in annual salary at ESPN. The...
MLBNY Daily News

This is who Stephen A. Smith is

In the latest episode of Stephen A. Smith allowing his mouth to run faster than his brain, it’s surprising the Bristol Faculty didn’t send him to Denver Tuesday night to apologize directly to Shohei Ohtani prior to MLB’s All-Star Game. That particular edition of “SportsCenter” would have attracted big-time eyeballs....
MLBPosted by
Daily Mail

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith is slammed for 'xenophobia' after complaining that the Angels' Japanese star Shohei Ohtani 'still needs an interpreter'

ESPN host Stephen A. Smith is being accused of xenophobia after saying that Los Angeles Angels pitching and hitting sensation Shohei Ohtani's reliance on interpreters in interviews negatively impacts Major League Baseball's popularity. 'The fact that you got a foreign player that doesn't speak English, believe it or not, I...
NFLaudacy.com

The Media Column: ESPN has a Stephen A. Smith problem

Stephen A. Smith’s xenophobic remarks about Shohei Ohtani’s inability to be the face of baseball wasn’t his only piece of offensive commentary from Monday. When lambasting Team USA for its exhibition loss to Nigeria, Smith butchered the names of several Nigerian players to make a theatrical point about their lack of talent.
NFLYardbarker

Could Jeremy Chinn be the Shohei Ohtani of the NFL?

Major League Baseball is seeing something that hasn't happened in nearly a century - a two-way player having success and lots of it. Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher/designated hitter Shohei Ohtani is taking the baseball world by storm as both a position player and a pitcher. Going into the All-Star break, Ohtani led the league with 33 home runs while also posting a 4-1 record on the mound.
Posted by
The Spun

ESPN Employees React To Stephen A’s Controversial Comments

Monday was not a good day for Stephen A. Smith, as the highly-paid and highly-visible ESPN personality put his foot in his mouth twice. Smith generated controversy with his take that Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani might not be suited to be the face of baseball because he speaks through an interpreter. The First Take star would eventually apologize for his comments.
Sportschatsports.com

Plenty of Blame to Go Around in Stephen A. Smith–Shohei Ohtani Controversy: TRAINA THOUGHTS

1. Stephen A. Smith has taken a public thumping for 24 hours after making offensive comments about Shohei Ohtani. On Monday’s First Take, the hot taker said, “But when you talk about an audience gravitating to the tube or to the ballpark to actually watch you, I don’t think it helps that the No. 1 face is a dude that needs an interpreter so you can understand what the hell he’s saying, in this country.”
MLBPosted by
NESN

J.D. Martinez Had Nickname For Shohei Ohtani When He Met Angels Star

J.D. Martinez is constantly marveling at Shohei Ohtani. Given the opportunity to meet him, the Boston Red Sox slugger cashed in on the opportunity to share the nickname he has for the Los Angeles Angels star. “I said, ‘Oh, Babe Ruth. Nice to meet you, too,'” Martinez said Monday, via...
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Blasts 34th homer of season

Ohtani went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer and a pair of walks Sunday against Seattle. Ohtani crushed a Paul Sewald offering to right-center in the ninth inning for his major-league leading 34th home run of the year, and his ninth in the last 15 games. He's now slashing .277/.363/.688 in 358 plate appearances this season, adding 74 RBI and 12 stolen bases (16 attempts). Ohtani is tentatively slated to make a pair of road starts on mound next week, facing Oakland on Monday and Minnesota on Sunday.
BaseballPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Shohei Ohtani Is Breaking a Mold, and Soon the Bank

Dan Patrick would love to be a fly on the wall when it’s time to negotiate Shohei Ohtani’s next contract. He’s an All-Star pitcher, an MVP candidate, and he hits as well as some of the greats in the league. He isn’t just breaking a mold, he’s establishing a brand new one and somebody is going to pay big money for his services.
MLBinsideedition.com

Babe Ruth's Great-Grandson Defends MLB Star Shohei Ohtani After He Was Criticized by ESPN's Stephen Smith

ESPN host Stephen Smith is apologizing for comments he made about MLB star Shohei Ohtani’s use of a language interpreter. The Japanese-born Los Angeles Angels pitcher, who is leading the major leagues with 33 home runs so far this season, is being called the “New Babe Ruth.” Ohtani uses an interpreter for TV interviews, including at Monday night’s Home Run Derby, which drew criticism from Smith.

Comments / 1

Community Policy