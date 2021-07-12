Stephen A. Smith Apologies For Comments Made About Shohei Ohtani
Buccaneers' Tom Brady Wins First-Ever ESPY For 'Best Male Athlete'. After a day of doubling down and defending his comments, Stephen A. Smith has apologized. The ESPN personality on Monday said Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani is the face of baseball despite speaking through an interpreter. There’s absolutely no doubt Ohtani is making baseball exciting, but it’s because of his home run power at the plate while also taking the mound to strike out some of the games biggest players.nesn.com
