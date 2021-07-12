UPDATE: CJ Fredrick Had ‘Minor Procedure’ John Calipari Confirms
After an earlier report from Kentucky Sports Radio’s Ryan Lemond, John Calipari cleared up a bit of confusion as to what exactly his transfer guard has gone through in recent days. According to Coach Cal, CJ Fredrick had a minor procedure to clear up some issues before the beginning of the season. The original report from KSR stated that Fredrick had surgery for a broken leg. Whatever the confusion, thank goodness it appears the Iowa transfer will be able to play this season.defpen.com
