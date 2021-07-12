Cancel
UPDATE: CJ Fredrick Had ‘Minor Procedure’ John Calipari Confirms

By Jonathan Howard
Posted by 
defpen
defpen
 15 days ago
After an earlier report from Kentucky Sports Radio’s Ryan Lemond, John Calipari cleared up a bit of confusion as to what exactly his transfer guard has gone through in recent days. According to Coach Cal, CJ Fredrick had a minor procedure to clear up some issues before the beginning of the season. The original report from KSR stated that Fredrick had surgery for a broken leg. Whatever the confusion, thank goodness it appears the Iowa transfer will be able to play this season.

