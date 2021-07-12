Cancel
Garth Brooks Does the Sweetest Thing at His Concerts and It'll Make You Love Him Even More

By Kayla Keegan
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you weren't already a huge Garth Brooks fan before landing on this article, you certainly will be after reading about what he does at every one of his concerts. The Grammy-winning country music star, who is currently performing across the country as part of his 2021 Garth Brooks Stadium Tour, recently shared a fun fact about his concerts while doing an #AskGarth segment of his Inside Studio G Facebook show. As it turns out, the "Friends in Low Places" singer has a strict rule — he never, ever sells tickets for the first two rows of his concerts.

