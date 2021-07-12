Garth Brooks Does the Sweetest Thing at His Concerts and It'll Make You Love Him Even More
If you weren't already a huge Garth Brooks fan before landing on this article, you certainly will be after reading about what he does at every one of his concerts. The Grammy-winning country music star, who is currently performing across the country as part of his 2021 Garth Brooks Stadium Tour, recently shared a fun fact about his concerts while doing an #AskGarth segment of his Inside Studio G Facebook show. As it turns out, the "Friends in Low Places" singer has a strict rule — he never, ever sells tickets for the first two rows of his concerts.www.countryliving.com
