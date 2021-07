SAN DIEGO – The rich get richer. This week, the San Diego Padres announced the acquisition of Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star second baseman and outfielder Adam Frazier in a swap for three minor leaguers. The 29-year-old is the latest piece of the puzzle for Padres General Manager A.J. Preller in a bid to win the NL West for the first time since 2006 and send a team to the World Series for the first time in more than two decades.