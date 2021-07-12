Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Hamilton Commission report aims to improve diversity in motorsport

By Giles Richards
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48ncOv_0aurQxGR00
Lewis Hamilton takes the knee Photograph: Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton has announced the findings of the commission he created to investigate how to improve diversity in motorsport, citing “far-reaching” problems that need to be addressed.

The world champion has made a strong personal commitment to countering racial inequality and wanted to find ways to improve the racial mix across racing, which is still a predominantly white, male sport.

He established the Hamilton Commission last year in partnership with the Royal Academy of Engineering to research why so few BAME people were entering motorsport and having identified the barriers, draw up plans for what could be done to ensure the sport has a more diverse make up.

Related: Lewis Hamilton: ‘Everything I’d suppressed came up – I had to speak out’

The report, which will be published on Tuesday, is titled: “Accelerating change: improving representation of black people in UK motorsport”. It identifies several key areas to be addressed with the ambition of making a long-term change.

These include calling for F1 teams to adopt a diversity and inclusion charter; for teams and motor racing businesses to expand apprenticeships and the establishment of scholarship programmes to help black students progress into motorsport.

The report also emphasises addressing a wider perspective beyond racing, including a fund to address the factors that contribute to a high proportion of black students being excluded from school; new approaches to increase the number of black teachers in STEM subjects and the creation of supplementary schooling led by black community groups to promote STEM activity.

“Through the Commission’s research, we can see there are clear meaningful steps the motorsport industry needs to take towards creating a more inclusive environment where diversity can thrive,” said Hamilton. “But also we must tackle the barriers facing black students that exist throughout their educational journey.

Sign up to The Recap, our weekly email of editors’ picks.

“Our findings have opened my eyes to just how far-reaching these problems are. Now that I’m armed with the Commission’s recommendations, I am personally committed to ensuring they are put into action.”

Hamilton will be attempting to carry out the recommendations through his own endeavour, including making a financial commitment, as well as working with his Mercedes team, F1, the motorsport industry, charities and other organisations.

Hamilton will continue the defence of his world championship title at the British Grand Prix this weekend.

Meanwhile, the McLaren driver Lando Norris was left “shaken” after his watch was stolen following the Euro 2020 final at Wembley. The 21-year-old was unharmed in the incident which occurred after he had watched England’s penalty shootout defeat to Italy on Sunday night.

A statement from the F1 team read: “McLaren Racing can confirm that Lando Norris was involved in an incident, after the Euro 2020 final match at Wembley, during which the watch he was wearing was taken. Thankfully, Lando was unharmed but he is understandably shaken.”

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lando Norris
Person
Lewis Hamilton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorsport#Black People#Mclaren Racing#The Hamilton Commission#Bame#Recap#Mercedes#F1#Mclaren
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
Related
Congress & CourtsThe Guardian

Democratic congresswoman arrested during voting rights protest at Capitol

Congresswoman Joyce Beatty, a Democrat of Ohio, was one of nine people arrested during a voting rights protest at the Capitol this afternoon. Beatty, who serves as the chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, shared a photo on Twitter of US Capitol police (USCP) officers putting a zip-tie on her and escorting her out of the building.
MotorsportsBBC

Lewis Hamilton hopes for diversity legacy

Sir Lewis Hamilton has said he hopes improving the diversity of Formula One will be part of his legacy. The seven-times world champion has commissioned a report which he hopes will encourage the industry to become more inclusive and inspire young people from ethnic minorities to pursue a career in the sport.
UEFABBC

Formula 1 funds students to increase diversity in motorsport

Formula 1 has launched a series of scholarships and apprenticeships for under-represented groups in a bid to increase the sport's diversity. F1 will fund the studies and some living expenses of 10 students from minority groups across six universities. Each will involve a placement at a team. There will also...
MotorsportsAutosport Online

F1 announces scholarship and internship plan to improve diversity

As part of its We Race As One initiative, F1 announced in June 2020 that it would be forming a foundation to help fund scholarships and tuition for students from more diverse backgrounds, aided by a personal donation of $1 million from F1 executive chairman Chase Carey. This came after...
MotorsportsSkySports

F1 continues push for improved diversity with launch of scholarships and placements for underrepresented groups

Following on from plans first announced last year and a $1m personal donation from Chase Carey, the sport's non-executive chairman, F1 has now confirmed details of its plans. There will 10 engineering scholars across six universities, five of which are in the UK and one in Italy, with the scholarship providing the full cost of the students' tuition together with a living stipend. The underrepresented groups include ethnic minorities, women, and those from lower socio-economic backgrounds, with the universities to hold independent selection processes to determine the recipients.
MotorsportsBBC

Lewis Hamilton: F1 star wants more diversity in the sport

F1 superstar Lewis Hamilton has commissioned a report to improve diversity in motorsport, calling it the "most valuable thing" he has achieved. The report, done with the Royal Academy of Engineering, looked at barriers preventing young black people from working in the industry. Hamilton's report gave a number of reasons...
MotorsportsJalopnik

The Response To The Hamilton Commission Shows Why It's Necessary

This past week, The Hamilton Commission, an organization started in part by Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, released a 93-page report detailing the state of racial equality in motorsport with a specific emphasis on the inclusion of Black people. The response to the report’s release shows exactly why we need it.
MotorsportsJalopnik

23XI's SPEED Institute Aims To Encourage Diversity In Motorsport

The push for more diversity in motorsport has been snowballing in the past year, and it means more opportunities have been opening up for people of color — including a new initiative pushed by 23XI Racing in NASCAR, called the SPEED Institute. SPEED stands for Scholarship, Professional Education, Executive Development,...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

F1, FIA and Mercedes condemn racist abuse aimed at Hamilton

Hamilton was involved in a first lap crash with title rival Max Verstappen at Silverstone on Sunday as the pair battled for the lead throughout the opening corners. The world champion was deemed by the stewards to have been at fault for the incident, which saw Verstappen pitched off the track and slam in to the tyre barriers on the outside of the high-speed Copse corner.
Motorsportsgrandpx.news

Hamilton lacks Verstappen’s ‘charisma’ – Alonso

Max Verstappen’s “charisma factor” makes him the most engaging driver in Formula 1. That is the view of two-time champion Fernando Alonso, who after also once starring as F1’s fiery young charger is now preparing to turn 40. The Spaniard says he will continue to race while his “body” allows...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Wolff feels "responsibility" to ensure Bottas has good F1 future

With Mercedes set to make a call on whether or not to keep Bottas or take George Russell as Lewis Hamilton's teammate next year, there has been speculation linking the Finn with options elsewhere. A return to the Williams team that handed him his F1 debut is one possibility, while...
MotorsportsTrumann Democrat

Verstappen crash at British GP to be reviewed

PARIS (AP) — Red Bull has successfully asked for a review of the incident at Silverstone between Formula One leader Max Verstappen and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton. The FIA will hear from Red Bull via video conference on Thursday ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix. The team has been fuming since contact between Verstappen and Hamilton on the first lap of the British Grand Prix caused Verstappen to crash hard into a barrier and sent the Dutchman briefly to the hospital for evaluation.
Charitiesmotorsportmagazine.com

Lewis Hamilton backs new Mission 44 equality charity with £20m donation

Lewis Hamilton has pledged £20m of his fortune to launch a new charitable foundation, Mission 44, to help young people from underrepresented backgrounds achieve their ambitions. It will offer support to work in sectors where there is currently little diversity — not just in motor sport — and will target...
AdvocacyMotorsport.com

Hamilton, Mercedes F1 launch charitable diversity initiative

Having been worked on for several months, and coming off the back of the Hamilton Commission Report, the ‘Ignite’ initiative will work towards helping ensure there is a much broader pool of talent making it into the motorsport industry. Funding for the charity will come jointly from both Hamilton and...
CharitiesFrankfort Times

Hamilton forms foundation in partnership with Mercedes

BRACKLEY, England (AP) — Lewis Hamilton launched a charitable foundation Tuesday that will both support diversity and inclusion in motorsports and empower underrepresented youth groups in Britain. The seven-time Formula One champion formed Mission 44 with a personal pledge of 20 million pounds ($27.5 million) earmarked to support programs and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy