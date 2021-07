When someone sits down to write the KSR book, the moment at SEC Media Days on Wednesday morning will have to be included. We all had a good laugh at The Wynfrey Hotel. Yours truly likely missed a golden opportunity to book our biggest guest ever on 11 Personnel to help educate Saban on some more personnel groupings. However, this confirms some of what was learned last week at Big 12 Media Days — 12 personnel could be a counter to smaller, aggressive defenses that are now populating college football.