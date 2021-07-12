Iowa man arrested for DWI-Drugs in Norfolk

On Monday morning just before 11:00 a.m. the Stanton County Sheriff’s office began receiving 911 reports of a reckless driving Nissan travelling west on Hwy 275 from Cuming County at more than 100 mph and passing numerous cars on the shoulder. Shortly after the vehicle was observed by the Stanton County Sheriff just east of Norfolk and the vehicle continued at a high rate of speed into the City of Norfolk where it was stopped near 2nd and Omaha Avenue. The driver, Raschon Rush, 21, of Fort Dodge, IA appeared to be under the influence of drugs and was placed under arrest for DWI-Drugs. He was later booked at the Sheriff’s office where he refused to take a Chemical Test and was subsequently charged with Refusal to Submit. Rush was jailed on charges of DWI-Drugs, Refusal, Speeding 100+/65, and Willful Reckless Driving pending the posting of a cash bond.