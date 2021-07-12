Video Premiere: Aduanten – ‘The Corpses of Summer’

Micko & The Mellotronics is the London-based art punk outfit fronted by actor and musician Micko Westmoreland. Already known for his acting and his music as The Bowling Green, The Mellotronics were formed initially as Mick’s live backing band but quickly took on creative new dimensions of their own. With Nick Mackay of Barricades on drums, Vicky Carroll of Owls of Now on bass, and Jon Klein of Siouxsie & The Banshees on guitar, their creative chemistry sparked post punk magic on their 2020 record 1/2 dove - 1/2 pigeon. Now the band are back, sharing the accompanying music videos for one of that record’s highlights, “Sick and Tired,” premiering with Under the Radar.