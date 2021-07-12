Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Video Premiere: Aduanten – ‘The Corpses of Summer’

By Vince Bellino
decibelmagazine.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStreaming, Videos Aduanten, death metal, Horrendous, obsequiae, premiere. Dark death metal collective Aduanten—a nebulous entity based around brothers Eoghan and Ciaran McCloskey (Vex), plus Vex guitarist Mike Day—assembled a remarkable lineup for their first EP, Sullen Cadence. Welcoming co-vocalists Tanner Anderson (Obsequiae) and Damian Herring (Horrendous), plus synth/percussionist Adrian Benavides and bassist Joel Miller, Aduanten created a dark and textured take on experimental death metal.

www.decibelmagazine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Historical Events
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Rock Music
Country
Northern Ireland
News Break
Music
Related
New Orleans, LArelix

Video Premiere: Big Chief Monk Boudreaux “Choo Choo”

New Orleans staple Big Chief Monk Boudreaux released his newest project – Bloodstains & Teardrops – in May, and today he’s sharing an exclusive clip for his “classic train song,” which arrives mid-way through the LP, “Choo Choo.”. “A man will go to no end to escape the pain of...
Musicbigtakeover.com

Video Premiere: "Misunderstanding" by Creux Lies

Today we have the pleasure of presenting you the new single from Californian alternative outfit Creux Lies, who recently announced their signing to Freakwave, a Berlin-based label that is part of the Schubert Music Europe group. As a welcome first offering from the Sacramento-based collective, ‘Misunderstanding’ heralds their forthcoming record...
MusicantiMUSIC

Ra Premiere Video For 'Enough' Featuring Dustin Bates

Alt-rockers Ra have released a music video for their song "Enough" featuring Dustin Bates of Starset. The track comes from the group's brand new album, "Inercorrupted", which was released back in March. Frontman Sahaj Ticotin had this to say about the track, "Enough is a very special song. It was...
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Micko & The Mellotronics Debut New Video For “Sick and Tired”

Micko & The Mellotronics is the London-based art punk outfit fronted by actor and musician Micko Westmoreland. Already known for his acting and his music as The Bowling Green, The Mellotronics were formed initially as Mick’s live backing band but quickly took on creative new dimensions of their own. With Nick Mackay of Barricades on drums, Vicky Carroll of Owls of Now on bass, and Jon Klein of Siouxsie & The Banshees on guitar, their creative chemistry sparked post punk magic on their 2020 record 1/2 dove - 1/2 pigeon. Now the band are back, sharing the accompanying music videos for one of that record’s highlights, “Sick and Tired,” premiering with Under the Radar.
Musicjazzwise.com

Video of the Day Exclusive: SCOPES premiere new single ‘Deep Water’

Following their critically acclaimed eponymous debut in 2018, international jazz quartet SCOPES bring their blend of accessibility and adventure to Whirlwind Recordings for their second album, Age of Reason. Led by Austrian drummer Mathias Ruppnig, German bassist Tom Berkmann and French pianist Tony Tixier, the trio are joined by American altoist Matt Chalk who makes his debut with the band on this their second full-length release.
MusicComplex

Premiere: Rome Streetz Shares New Video for “Bible or the Rifle”

With the arrival of Razor’s Edge on Friday, New York rapper Rome Streetz has dropped the video for album cut “Bible or the Rifle.”. Produced by Futurewave—just like the rest of Razor’s Edge—“Bible or the Rifle” sees Rome channeling that classic, smooth NYC rap sound. As Rome explains, the Gee-directed video didn’t quite go as originally planned due to the weather, but the final outcome worked in the end.
Musicguitargirlmag.com

BXB LOVE SHARES NEW VIDEO FOR “IGNORANCE SONG” PREMIERING ON FLAUNT

Today, BXB LOVE — the nom de plume of Canadian-born, Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter and artist Natasha Pheko — shares the official music video for her second single, “IGNORANCE SONG,” premiering on FLAUNT. “IGNORANCE SONG” is a bold, gritty alt-rock number that celebrates the shedding of one’s prescribed labels in...
Musicamericanahighways.org

Video Premiere: Jenny Shawhan “Don’t Be Afraid”

Americana Highways brings you this video premiere of Jenny Shawhan’s song “Don’t Be Afraid,” the title track from her forthcoming album due out on July 23. The album was produced recorded and mixed by John Macy, with additional production and vocal production by Loren Dorland. It was mastered by Mark Fuller and features photography by Josh Edstedt and cover design by Tim Parker.
Chicago, ILundertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Cloudtone Debuts New Video For Their Single “Juice”

Chicago art rock outfit Cloudtone debuted back in 2019 with a handful of singles, building buzz in their local scene with their distinctive combination of synth-laden melodies, spectral guitar tones, and dense polyrhythms. After sharing a new single, “Fullbreak,” last year, the band returned this year with “Juice,” a fresh take on the first song the band ever wrote together. Now the band is back again, this time with a video for “Juice,” premiering with Under the Radar.
Musicbigtakeover.com

Video Premiere: "Tomorrow’s World" by The Speed Of Sound

We’re delighted to see British college rock stalwarts The Speed Of Sound are back with a full album following their recent string of eight singles via Big Stir Records. Called Museum of Tomorrow, this collection is foretold by the lead track ‘Museum of Tomorrow’, reminiscent of the best of such artists as Pylon, Throwing Muses, The B-52s, The Judybats, and Lene Lovich.
MusicCMT

Premiere: SixForty1 Releases “All Night” Video

Country duo SixForty1’s Brooks Hoffman and Austin Gee originally met at Murray State in Kentucky, and took their bandname from highway 641. Immediately, they knew their musical goals and songwriting styles meshed well together, and they moved to Nashville in 2018. Their newest track, “All Night,” is filled with a “you only live once” vibe, as they sing of letting go of problems for a little while in favor of pouring more drinks and appreciating the moment you’re in. The members of SixForty1 penned the track with Matt Geroux and Mason Thornley.
MusicJamBase

The Sweet Lillies Share ‘Blood On My Hands’ Video: Exclusive Premiere

Colorado-based string band The Sweet Lillies released a new studio album last month entitled Common Ground via Americana Vibes. JamBase is pleased to premiere the music video for Common Ground track “Blood On My Hands.”. The Sweet Lillies consists of guitarist Dustin Rohleder, bassist Julie Gussaroff and violaist Becca Bisque....
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Small Reactions Share New Video For “New Age Soul”

Indie pop quarter Small Reactions have coined their music as “nerve pop,” filled with strained energy, and adventurous musical instincts. These instincts have pulled in a variety of different directions on each of their three albums, most recently incorporating post-punk, new wave, and surf rock into a jittery indie rock pastiche with their new record, New Age Soul. The band debuted the full record earlier this month and are now back with a video for the album’s title track, premiering with Under the Radar.
Travelsubstreammagazine.com

PREMIERE: Quiet Like A Thief Releases Video For “Travel In Time”

Today, Quiet Like A Thief, Boston/Long Island pop-punk quintet, releases their new music video for “Travel In Time”, which is the lead single from the band’s debut EP, Through The Looking Glass. Quiet Like A Thief burst onto the scene with the release of December’s “LAK” (YouTube), a heart-wrenching tribute...
Musicgratefulweb.com

GW Video Premiere: P.J. O’Connor’s “Summer Squall”

"It's time to leave the past behind you". P.J. O'Connor's “Summer Squall” is a story of finding one’s self in a place of gratitude. It’s an appreciation for those rare moments when we find ourselves neither worried about the future nor frustrated with the disappointments of the past - we’re simply expressing the peace and serenity of just living in the moment.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Jack Galloway Debuts New Video For “Anima”

London producer and musician Jack Galloway shared his new EP, Only Hours In, earlier this month, introducing Galloway’s freewheeling approach to love, music, and old-school singer/songwriter fare. Though Galloway was born and bred in London, his music has a distinctly West Coast feel, conjuring stadium-style balladry and easygoing emotional honesty. Now Galloway is back, sharing a new video from the EP, “Anima,” premiering with Under the Radar.
Musicsubstreammagazine.com

PREMIERE: Matter Of Mind Releases New Video For “Take It Back”

Stockport, England’s Matter of Mind holds a sound unique to their own with catchy choruses and rhythms certain to have you hooked and wanting more. The raw energy the band brings is emotionally driven. Their guitar rhythms are sure to cement them at the forefront of the next wave of guitar driven music. “Take It Back” definitely solidify’s Matter Of Mind’s spot in the Rock/Emo Pop genre!
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Radiator King Debuts New Video For “Haunts Me Now”

New York-via-Boston troubadour Adam Silvestri returned last year with his third full-length album as Radiator King, Unborn Ghosts. The record sees Silvestri distilling his mix of punk, dusty Americana, and blues into his sharpest pastiche yet, pulling touchstones like Tom Waits, Bruce Springsteen, and Joe Strummer into a more cohesive whole. Now Silvestri is back sharing the video for one of the record’s highlights, “Haunts Me Now,” premiering with Under the Radar.

Comments / 0

Community Policy