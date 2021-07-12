State police respond to several crashes during rainy weather
WINDHAM, N.H. — State police said people were driving too fast for the rainy conditions on Monday as they responded to more than a dozen crashes on New Hampshire roads. New Hampshire State Police said they were called to 16 crashes statewide as heavy rain fell in parts of the state Monday morning. Police said they believe all the crashes were weather-related, adding that they hadn't seen such a day since last winter.www.wmur.com
