How Colorado native Kevin Gausman turned around MLB career for All-Star bid at Coors Field

Gausman (personal) will be activated from the Family Medical Emergency List to start Monday's game against the Dodgers, Amy Gutierrez of the Giants' official site reports. Gausman was initially slated to start Friday's game against St. Louis, but he was placed on the Family Medical Emergency List and missed the team's weekend series. The right-hander appears to have since handled the personal matter, so he'll be able to make his first start of the second half as the Giants begin a key four-game series in Los Angeles. Gausman will line up for a second start of the week Saturday versus the Pirates in San Francisco.