Environment

Video: Shower chances continue into Wednesday afternoon

By Mike Haddad
WMUR.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter another round of beneficial rain for some on Monday, the unsettled stretch lingers into Wednesday ahead of brighter and warmer weather for the end of the week. Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a shower possible early this evening then more showers possible by daybreak. Some fog is likely in spots too.

EnvironmentWTRF

A few more clouds with isolated showers this afternoon and evening

WEDNESDAY: A washout, no. Some rain, well kind of. We could see some scattered showers throughout the Ohio Valley later this afternoon and evening ahead of the main weather maker that is expected to cross over on Thursday. In terms of overall weather, another day where the heat is on for the Ohio Valley. Dry conditions are likely as we begin the morning and head through lunchtime. Current temps this morning range in the mid to upper 60s for most. We could start to see a few clouds in the area through the mid morning hours and into lunchtime. Temperatures will sit in the mid to upper 80s for our afternoon high. Muggy levels will also start to climb back towards the uncomfortable category. As we head deeper into the afternoon and evening hours, there is a stray chance for some showers to pop-up. Some areas will remain dry, whereas others could see some much needed rain. Shower activity should start to wrap up as we head into the overnight hours. Tonight, clouds will start to build in ahead of a cold front that will swing through tomorrow. Overnight lows will remain in the mid to upper 60s.
Odessa, TXcbs7.com

Chance of showers and thunderstorms for Wednesday

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Showers and thunderstorms are moving through the Permian Basin this morning. There will be a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the lower to mid 90s across West Texas and southeast New Mexico.
Lincoln, NE1011now.com

Weather Alert Day: Dangerous heat and humidity continues Wednesday afternoon

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An upper level dome of high pressure is centered over the Central Plains and this means another day of clear skies, hot and humid conditions. There will be some relief on the way, however. A cold front will push into northern Nebraska on Thursday bringing cooler temperatures there. One more hot and humid day for southern Nebraska and the Lincoln area on Thursday. Temperatures will be cooler on Friday with the chance for showers and thunderstorms.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Shower, storm could pop Wednesday; better chance coming Thursday

PITTSBURGH — A few spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday, but conditions will continue to be fairly dry. The chance for storms increases Thursday. Heat and humidity climbs today. Highs will be in the upper 80s, and with the humid air, it could feel a few degrees hotter. Dew points will escalate tomorrow with a tropical-like air mass, and this air could aid in strong to severe storms.
Environmentwfxd.com

Warm Wednesday with a Chance of Afternoon Thunderstorms West

Weather Updates from TV6 Meteorologists Karl Bohnak and Jennifer Perez. Wednesday: Sun mixed with clouds, chance of afternoon thunderstorms west. Highs: near 80, coolest near Lakes Michigan and Huron. Thursday: Chance of scattered morning showers, then clearing and cooler. Highs: 70s, coolest near Lake Superior. Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 70s.
Hillsboro, NHWMUR.com

Video: Some showers overnight into Wednesday

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect through mid-evening in Cheshire and Hillsborough counties. Severe weather is possible in and near the watch areas. That means a potential for wind gusts over 58 mph and/or large hail. Be storm aware and seek shelter as a storm approaches. Showers, downpours and...
Fort Myers, FLWINKNEWS.com

Scattered rain chances return this afternoon

Today’s forecast will be very similar to yesterday’s. Expect a high temperature of 92 degrees in Fort Myers with winds out of the Northwest at 5-10 miles per hour. Humidity will be a factor in how warm it will feel outside. This afternoon’s heat index values will climb into the triple-digits across our entire viewing area.
EnvironmentWYTV.com

Isolated storm chance Wednesday

Patchy clouds this morning. Slight shower or storm chance. Mainly sunshine and clouds. Temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Isolated storm chance this afternoon, with a high in the mid 80s. SLIGHT severe storm chance. Mid 60s and mainly cloudy tonight. STRONG STORM POSSIBLE THURSDAY. Low 80s with showers...
Environmentbrproud.com

Wednesday Morning: Heat stays high while rain chances continue

Today: Your morning will start mostly sunny with partly cloudy skies for the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will be possible again today with stronger storms like yesterday certainly a possibility. The heat will also be a factor today with more feels-like temperatures in the 105 to 112 degree range. Highs will be in the mid-90s with overnight lows in the mid-70s. Mostly clear tonight.
Environmentfox40jackson.com

ALERT DAY: excessive heat hits stride late week, into weekend ahead

WEDNESDAY: Lather, rinse and repeat with our small disturbances nearby, kicking up better chances for widely spaced showers and storms. Expect highs to still make their way toward the middle 90s – feeling between 105-115. For the reasons of the excessive heat, an ALERT DAY is in play to remind everyone to take it easy and to take their warm weather precautions. Rain and storms will tend to fade Wednesday evening with lows in the middle 70s.
EnvironmentWbaltv.com

Chance on afternoon thunderstorms Wednesday

Meteorologist Ava Marie says it’s hot and slightly humid Wednesday with isolated thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening. It won’t be quite as hot on Thursday, but it will feel more humid. Scattered thunderstorms develop Thursday afternoon and evening with the potential for storms to become severe. Storms may produce damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes.
EnvironmentNECN

Cooler, Cleaner Wednesday, Showers Continue Thursday

The front that generated last evening’s strong to severe thunderstorms has stalled over southern New England. Most of us are now in cleaner and cooler air. Connecticut is the exception, which remains rather smoky with a few showers or thunderstorms possible today. We’re starting off rather chilly and damp for...
Shreveport, LAKTAL

Heat continues Wednesday, spotty thunderstorms possible this afternoon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The hot and very humid weather will lead to another Heat Advisory today, and while there will be a few spotty showers or thunderstorms this afternoon, the coverage of the rain will not be as widespread as yesterday. The good news with this forecast is we have some heat and humidity relief on the way next week.

