Nadiya Hussain: 'I've wanted to bleach the brown out of me'
Nadiya Hussain appears in a new BBC Three documentary, Being British Bangladeshi, in which she speaks candidly about the challenges she has faced. The former Great British Bake Off winner is one of the UK's best known British Bangladeshis. Despite her success, she says: "There are times when I've wanted to bleach the brown out of me - because life would have been so much easier if I wasn't brown, if I wasn't Bangladeshi, if I could just be like everybody else."www.bbc.com
