AT&T Ends Data Throttling for Unlimited Elite Customers, Adds 40GB Hotspot Data and 4K HBO Max

By Juli Clover
 15 days ago

AT&T today announced new features that will be provided to its Unlimited Elite customers, which is its highest-tier and most expensive data plan at $85 per month. Starting this week, Unlimited Elite customers will have access to unlimited data that is not slowed down at peak times after hitting a specific data cap. AT&T says that all Unlimited Elite customers can continue to access high-speed data regardless of how much data they've used.

www.macrumors.com

At T, Hotspot, Data Plan, Data Cap, At T Unlimited Elite
