Few new voices in the horror sphere have made as much of an instant impact as Jordan Peele – the actor and comedian turned director, who delivered one of the most iconic scary movies of the last decade with Get Out, and followed it up with a fascinating doppelgänger slasher riff in Us. Now, he’s readying his third film, and it has another succinct, sly title: Nope. As in, the thing you say to yourself quietly under your breath in the cinema when a character splits of from their group to ‘investigate’, or steps on a tuft of grass that surely has a bear trap or something horrible hiding underneath it: nope. Check out the mysterious poster here.