Therese Raphael column: Get used to them: Face masks will be around for a while
In the United Kingdom, July 19 is being called Freedom Day. To some, it will feel a bit like England winning the Euros. After 15-plus months of setbacks, uncertainty and constraints on everyday life, there will be something to celebrate: Brits can congregate without restriction and are free to bin or burn their face masks if they want. Masking up no longer will be required in public spaces or even on public transport.richmond.com
Comments / 0