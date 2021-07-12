Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Therese Raphael column: Get used to them: Face masks will be around for a while

By Therese Raphael
Richmond.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the United Kingdom, July 19 is being called Freedom Day. To some, it will feel a bit like England winning the Euros. After 15-plus months of setbacks, uncertainty and constraints on everyday life, there will be something to celebrate: Brits can congregate without restriction and are free to bin or burn their face masks if they want. Masking up no longer will be required in public spaces or even on public transport.

richmond.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphael
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Face Masks#Personal Responsibility#Europe#Medical Journal#Uk#Brits#Burnout#Lancet#Nhs#Long Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
U.K.
News Break
Public Health
Related
WorldBBC

Nurse with long Covid urges people to use face masks

A nurse who spent 135 days in hospital with Covid-19 has urged people to continue wearing face masks after coronavirus restrictions are lifted in England. Paula McCarten, who lives in Baildon, near Bradford, is a police custody nurse at Humberside Police but has been off work with long Covid. She...
TravelBBC

Face masks: Will people living in a low Covid area still wear them?

The legal requirement for face coverings in enclosed spaces ends on Monday. What do people living in Breckland in Norfolk, which has one of the lowest Covid rates in England, make of the rule change and will they carry on wearing their masks?. 'I welcome more freedoms but I am...
TrafficTelegraph

Freedom Day face mask confusion looms as legal requirement to wear them ends

Passengers face a chaotic commute on "Freedom Day" after rail bosses said face masks must be worn on busy platforms but can be removed if boarding a quiet train. The Government has removed the legal requirement for people to wear masks on public transport and in shops and other indoor spaces from Monday. Instead, guidance says it "expects and recommends" people to wear masks in these settings.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Don't Go Here While the Delta Variant Is Surging, Experts Warn

The Delta variant has brought on a new surge of COVID cases in the U.S. Overall cases in the country have increased by nearly 50 percent in the last week, with more than 80 percent of these new cases being caused by infections with the variant, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But some states are experiencing higher infection rates than others, which means you should travel with caution.
Public Healthtowardsdatascience.com

Machine Learning Use Case: Classifying Ways to Wear a Face Mask

Whether you’re wearing a face mask or respirator for a medical profession, industrial environment, or as a member of the public, the use and correct positioning of a mask is essential for maximum protection. Now, with the spread of COVID-19, many places (e.g., airports, workplaces, etc.) require that masks be...
Public HealthPosted by
Rolling Stone

The Best Face Masks For Festivals

Heading to an outdoor venue and looking for something to protect your face at your next music festival? A good bandana or other flimsy face covering can only do so much. To really protect your yourself while jamming in a crowd of thousands at a festival, even while vaccinated, you’ll want to pick up a face mask. The best face masks for festivals are versatile enough to be worn for an entire day, whether disposable afterwards, or as a reusable covering you can rock for an entire weekend event (just be sure to toss it in the wash afterwards). Unlike a...
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

Bodybuilder furious after being banned from American Airlines flight over shorts being too short

A Turkish bodybuilder and social media influencer was stopped from boarding an American Airlines flight for allegedly wearing “too short” denim shorts that would “disturb families” on the plane.Deniz Saypinar was stopped from boarding a flight from Texas to Miami on 8 July for her denim shorts — that were considered “too short” — and a small brown tank top. Soon after she was stopped, she took to her Instagram account to vent about the incident. Ms Saypinar said: “You will never believe what happened to me at Texas Airport.”Tearfully she narrated the incident to her one million followers....
Economytechstartups.com

Elon Musk warns the US Military: China will overtake the US. “The US will be militarily second to China” without radical innovation, Musk says

Early this year, Elon Musk’s friend and co-founder of PayPal Peter Thiel, warned that big tech companies are too cozy with China. Calling Google a ‘treasonous’ company,” Thiel said the tech giant is working with the Chinese military through its artificial intelligence work with Chinese universities, a charge that Google later denied as “baseless.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy