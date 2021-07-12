Cancel
Idaho State

COVID-19 UPDATES: 297 new Idaho COVID-19 cases

By Eyewitness News 3
kidnewsradio.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 297 new COVID-19 cases and zero new deaths over the weekend. That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 196,128. There are a total of 156,976 confirmed cases and 39,152 probable cases in all 44 of the...

Idaho Statekmvt

Idaho ranks in bottom 10 for least safe states during COVID-19

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An updated study by WalletHub for the safest states during COVID-19 shows that Idaho is still lagging most other states. Idaho was ranked 42nd for one of the least safe states and Washington, D.C. Around 48 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of July 7.
Idaho StateKIVI-TV

Some Idaho lawmakers against mandatory COVID-19 vaccines

BOISE, Idaho — Some Idaho lawmakers have issued a joint statement saying they are against mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for employees. State senators and representatives of Districts 12 and 13, representing the Nampa area, sent the statement Monday. The following people are of Districts 12 and 13:. Sen. Todd Lakey (District...
Idaho StatePosted by
Idaho's Newschannel 7

'I can almost guarantee we won't call anybody back in the next two weeks': Idaho Speaker of the House responds to McGeachin's call to reconvene

BOISE, Idaho — Vaccinated and unvaccinated Idahoans across the state had mixed reactions to the recent announcement that three major medical providers will require their employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine by September 2021. Reactions also came from state lawmakers. Six Republican lawmakers from Nampa issued a joint statement on...
Kern County, CABakersfield Californian

Jump in COVID-19 cases reported in Kern County

The spread of coronavirus within Kern County jumped significantly over the previous week, the Kern County Department of Public Health Services reported Tuesday. Following a week in which COVID-19 increased slightly, the virus has begun to spread at a more rapid pace, Public Health Director Brynn Carrigan told supervisors at Tuesday’s board meeting. If the Blueprint for a Safer Economy were still in place, the county would be placed in the red tier, which prohibited much social activity and strictly limited capacity at certain businesses.
Public Healthkidnewsradio.com

DHW updates, simplifies COVID-19 Vaccine Data Dashboard

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – To continue to provide relevant, timely data about Idaho’s vaccine efforts, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has made some changes to the COVID-19 Vaccine Data Dashboard to reflect the changing nature of the pandemic and the ready supply of COVID-19 vaccine in the state.
Idaho Stateidahocapitalsun.com

As delta spreads, Idaho’s COVID-19 cases are ‘headed the wrong direction’

Idaho Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen began the state’s latest COVID-19 media briefing with some bad news: After several weeks of improvement, all of Idaho’s coronavirus indicators are “now headed the wrong direction,” he said. “These trends are very concerning, particularly as we look forward to the fall, with...
Idaho StatePosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho’s Governor’s Race Upended By Shot Mandate

While Boise Hospitals, Saint Luke's, Saint Alphonsus, and Primary Health, mandated that their employees take the shot, Idaho Governor Brad Little appeared as a guest on the Fox Business Network Show Kudlow. The governor told host Larry Kudlow how Idaho is the least regulated state in the union and is very business-friendly.
Environmentkidnewsradio.com

Fire Restrictions are being implemented in central Idaho

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Public land managers in central Idaho will implement Stage I Fire Restrictions Thursday at 11:59 p.m. Continuing hot, dry conditions and very high fire danger have prompted officials with the Bureau of Land Management Idaho Falls District to enact restrictions in areas of central Idaho described as follows: all BLM Idaho Falls District lands in Lemhi, Custer and Butte Counties.
California StateTaft Midway Driller

Kern County's COVID cases up 82.4%; California cases surge 81.7%

New coronavirus cases leaped in California in the week ending Sunday, rising 81.7% as 45,491 cases were reported. The previous week had 25,030 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. California ranked 15th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY...
Le Sueur County, MNsouthernminn.com

COVID cases double locally amid delta variant spread

A more contagious strain of the coronavirus is making waves across the nation and at home, and the unvaccinated population is most at risk. After a precipitous drop in new cases this spring, COVID-19 cases are creeping back up across the state of Minnesota. Le Sueur County and Nicollet County have reported 100% increases in new cases since the month of June. Twenty-five new cases were detected in Le Sueur County in the month of July, nearly double the 13 cases reported in June. Nicollet reported similar numbers with 24 new cases as of July 23, up from the 12 June cases. Minnesota has witnessed three weeks of rising case counts, which now stand at 250 a day, compared to the average 90 per day at the start of the month.
Boise, IDPosted by
KIDO Talk Radio

Lt.Gov. McGeachin Storms Boise; Condemns Vaccine Mandates

Idaho Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin will hold a press conference Thursday, July 15, at 9:00 AM in the Lincoln Auditorium of the Idaho Capitol. McGeachin and her guests will discuss the recent announcement that some Idaho employers intend to terminate their employees employment who make certain personal health decisions. She...

