COVID-19 UPDATES: 297 new Idaho COVID-19 cases

A more contagious strain of the coronavirus is making waves across the nation and at home, and the unvaccinated population is most at risk. After a precipitous drop in new cases this spring, COVID-19 cases are creeping back up across the state of Minnesota. Le Sueur County and Nicollet County have reported 100% increases in new cases since the month of June. Twenty-five new cases were detected in Le Sueur County in the month of July, nearly double the 13 cases reported in June. Nicollet reported similar numbers with 24 new cases as of July 23, up from the 12 June cases. Minnesota has witnessed three weeks of rising case counts, which now stand at 250 a day, compared to the average 90 per day at the start of the month.