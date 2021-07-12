Leadership Cobb announces its 2022 class
Jul. 12—Leadership Cobb, the Cobb Chamber's premier leadership development program, has selected 50 new participants for the 2021-2022 class. Founded in 1983, Leadership Cobb brings together diverse business and community leaders for a 10-month journey focused on personal and professional growth. The program accomplishes this through leadership training, teambuilding, and educational experiences highlighting our community's greatest success stories and most significant ongoing challenges.www.mdjonline.com
