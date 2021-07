We made it back to Schlitterbahn in New Braunfels this year. Every Summer for the past 25 years, the Merrell family has made the annual trek to Central Texas. We've taken our kids when they were still wearing swim diapers, and we continue to go as a family (plus a few others) even as some are in their twenties now. The time we spend at the three properties that make up this New Braunfels waterpark is one of our highlights of the year.