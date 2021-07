Tickets are now on sale for Black Violin, an inspiring band that will be returning to The Vets in Providence on December 9, 2021 at 7PM. Click here for tickets. Black Violin is lead by classically trained string players Wil B. (viola) and Kev Marcus (violin). Joining them onstage are DJ SPS and drummer Nat Stokes. The band’s Give Thanks Tour employs playful storytelling, whimsical string melodies, and hard-hitting beats to highlight the unifying pillars of the holiday season: Giving back to others and being wholeheartedly thankful.