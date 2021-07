Lake Mead posting its lowest water levels since it was created some 90 years ago has profound implications cutting across all quality of life issues. Unprecedented, out of control flooding continues to decimate significant portions of Europe while wildfires rage in Siberia sending smoke across The Bering Strait to Alaska. The Pacific Northwest’s horrific Bootleg fire not only burns previously lush geographies, it creates historic weather patterns all its own felt as far away as the eastern US. No less an authority than AIG General Insurance’s CEO-North America Michael Price offers sage advice on how to best prepare for anticipated heavy hurricane season, quite possible to exceed 2020’s record of 30 designated major storms that caused nearly $50 billion in damage.