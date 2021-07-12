Cancel
Former Port Chester mayor dies at age 60

By Staff reports
New Haven Register
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORT CHESTER, N.Y. — Former Mayor Dennis Pilla, a lifelong New Yorker who served four terms as the mayor of Port Chester, died Thursday. He was 60. According to his obituary, he was born July 19, 1960, in the Bronx, attended New Rochelle Academy, then Fordham University and later the Marxe School of Public and International Affairs at Baruch College. He met his wife Margoth while at Marxe and they were married on Oct. 16, 1983 in Pelham.

