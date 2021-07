A Bitcoin squeeze has seen the crypto asset jump over 13% to $40,000, caused by factors such as Amazon’s interest and support from big names. Bitcoin recorded a significant squeeze over five days from $30,000 on July 21st to about $35,000 on July 25th. This is keeping with a trend that has seen a significant and steady rise in the past six weeks. However, the largest single daily gain over the period was when Bitcoin surged more than 13% in the early hours of July 26th. The crypto squeezed past the $35,000 support and stopped just shy of the $40,000 resistance, in a matter of hours. It briefly traded just above $39,000 in the early hours of July 26th, but has since cooled off a little. At the time of this writing, Bitcoin is trading at $38,700.