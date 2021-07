You choose the fabric, the shape of the falls, the construction … and it is time to install them. You can’t screw it up! This decalogue is your lifeline. They may seem like small details but they are not insignificant. Some mistakes can ruin the effect you are looking for when dressing the windows. In this article, we focus on the installation phase of the curtains. Once you have chosen fabric for the curtain, type of clothing, drape, curtain, or blind. You have done part of the work (and you have done it well because you have followed our instructions and master class on this subject) but there is another related to placing the curtains.