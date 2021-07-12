The Real Reason Why Tom Llamas Left ABC News
ABC News watchers lost a familiar face in 2021, as long-time weekend anchor Tom Llamas left his role on "World News Tonight" in January. "This will be my last broadcast at ABC News," he said on the night of his departure (via Distractify). "It's been an honor to work here. I am the son of immigrants, and because of that, I have never taken for granted the opportunity or the responsibility to sit at this desk and bring you the truth."www.thelist.com
Comments / 0