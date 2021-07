This three part series will look at everything regarding Carson Wentz, breaking down his strong early years, his bad recent form and then his new start in Indianapolis. In Wentz’ first two seasons in Philadelphia and with Frank Reich as his offensive coordinator, he amassed an 18-11 record. He put up strong numbers, with a 49:21 TD to INT ratio, 6.8 yards per attempt, 244 yards per game, a 61.5% completion percentage and an 88.8 passer rating. For his first two seasons in the NFL, those were great numbers and he was leading the MVP race in his 2nd season in the league before he tore his ACL. What went well for him? A few things: