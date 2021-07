In 1984, Pier 27, in Doddridge, opened its doors to the public. For over 37 years, it was a staple for the Texarkana community, filled with memories, perfect food, and a friendly atmosphere. It has been six years since Pier 27 closed its doors. After its closing in 2015, it has sat frozen in time. Now, local residents Jon Mark and Angie McAdams, have taken over the management of the restaurant, and are ready to serve the community once again beginning this Friday, July 30th. “We are completely nervous and excited to reopen. We know we will be in no short supply of support from our friends and family, but we are eager to see how everyone else will respond to Pier 27 coming back,” says Angie.