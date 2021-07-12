Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

MBA Survey: "Share of Mortgage Loans in Forbearance Decreases to 3.76%"

calculatedriskblog.com
 17 days ago

Note: This is as of July 4th. From the MBA: Share of Mortgage Loans in Forbearance Decreases to 3.76%. The Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) latest Forbearance and Call Volume Survey revealed that the total number of loans now in forbearance decreased by 11 basis points from 3.87% of servicers’ portfolio volume in the prior week to 3.76% as of July 4, 2021. According to MBA’s estimate, 1.9 million homeowners are in forbearance plans.

www.calculatedriskblog.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mba#Mortgage Bank#Freddie Mac#Forbearance#Mba Survey#Fannie Mae#Ginnie Mae#Imb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Economympamag.com

No deluge of foreclosures expected, says MBA’s Marina Walsh

Borrowers in forbearance are in a much better place now than they were during the 2008 financial crash, thanks to more effective tools at their disposal and the unwillingness of lenders and investors to resort to foreclosures, MBA’s vice president of industry research Marina Walsh has said. Speaking exclusively to...
Real EstateFOXBusiness

What credit score do you need for a mortgage?

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. If...
Real EstatePosted by
Money

Mortgage Rates Are Down Again | July 27, 2021

The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is down to 3.234%, down 0.036 percentage points day-over-day. Rates are down for all loan types today, with the biggest move being a 0.706 decrease in the 10/1 adjustable-rate refinance loan. Well-qualified borrowers should be able to lock in low rates and...
Real Estatempamag.com

Forbearance numbers continue to fall – MBA

The total number of mortgages in forbearance decreased by two basis points from 3.50% of servicers’ portfolio volume in the prior week, to 3.48% as of July 18, according to the latest figures from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA). According to MBA’s estimate, 1.74 million homeowners are in forbearance plans.
Real Estatenationalmortgageprofessional.com

Mortgage Rates Ease Upward

Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Survey reported that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.80% for the week ending July 29, 2021. Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Survey reported that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.80% for the week ending July 29, 2021. That's up just slightly from last week's average of 2.78%.
Huntington Beach, CASFGate

Mortgage Lenders Gain Momentum with the BeSmartee Mortgage POS

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. BeSmartee, award-winning fintech firm and developer of leading digital mortgage platforms, has announced a 90% increase in refinance applications since the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) ended the Adverse Market Refinance Fee, imposed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in December 2020. Aimed...
Real EstateRiverside Press Enterprise

15-year fixed mortgages drop to record low of 2.1%

This week the Freddie Mac primary market mortgage survey shows the 15-year fixed hitting a record-low of 2.1% with a 0.7-point cost. One year ago, during Wave 1 of the COVID-19 triggered refinance mania, the 15-year was 41 basis points higher at 2.51%. The 15-year fixed is currently available at...
Economyfox5atlanta.com

3 tips to help ease the burden of student loans once forbearance ends

Payments on federal student loans were suspended at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020 as a way to provide much-needed relief for student loan borrowers. But the COVID-19 forbearance period ends Sept. 30, 2021, a deadline that's fast approaching. Read on to learn more about your options...
Real EstateHousing Wire

Mortgage rates creep up slightly to 2.80%

The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increased slightly to 2.80% for the week ending on July 29, halting a streak of weekly declines, according to mortgage rates data released Thursday by Freddie Mac‘s PMMS. According to Sam Khater, chief economist at Freddie Mac, while there is some uncertainty about the Covid-19...
Real Estaterismedia.com

Why Now Is the Time to Consolidate Your Mortgage and HELOC

(TNS)—Homeowners have another opportunity to take advantage of a mortgage rate fire sale these days as a variety of economic factors and the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s decision to eliminate the refinance fee are all coming together to push the mortgage market back down. One strategy for benefiting from these...
Real Estatenationalmortgageprofessional.com

Refinance Applications Jump As Mortgage Rates Decline

Mortgage applications increase 5.7% according to Mortgage Banker Association’s (MBA) Weekly Mortgage Application Survey for the week ending on July 23, 2021. Mortgage applications increased 5.7% for the week ending on July 23, 2021. Refinance applications jumped, as the 30-year fixed mortgage rate declined to its lowest level since February...
Economympamag.com

Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac joint venture bolsters tech leadership team

Common Securitization Solutions (CSS), a joint venture owned by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, has appointed Kelly Isikoff (pictured) as chief information security officer, effective immediately. Isikoff made the switch to CSS from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, where she served as a cybersecurity business and strategy advisor....
Real EstateMortgageNewsDaily.com

COVID Concerns Drive Rates Lower, Refi Volume Rises

Refinancing continues to support mortgage application activity while purchase applications continued to weaken during the week ended July 23. The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) says its Market Composite Index, a measure of mortgage loan application volume, increased 5.7 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis from the prior week and the unadjusted index was up 6 percent.
Economynationalmortgageprofessional.com

Share Of Loans In Forbearance Continues to Fall Throughout July

The total number of loans in forbearance as of July 18, 2021, decreased by 2 basis points from 3.5% of servicers' portfolio volume in the prior week to 3.48%. The total number of loans in forbearance as of July 18, 2021, decreased from 3.50% of servicers' portfolio volume in the prior week to 3.48%.
Real Estatefox7austin.com

COVID-19 Delta variant could affect rates, mortgages, economist predicts

As mortgage interest rates sink, some economists are pointing to the coronavirus' Delta variant as a possible reason for the significant drop. The strain of the disease that led to a devastating global pandemic is on the rise, and is sweeping through the unvaccinated population of the United States. "Concerns...
Real Estatempamag.com

Two commercial mortgage REITs plan merger

Benefit Street Partners Realty Trust (BSPRT) and Capstead Mortgage have agreed to merge businesses in a bid to create the fourth largest commercial mortgage REIT in the United States. BSPRT is a publicly registered, non-listed real estate investment trust that buys, originates, and manages a diversified commercial real estate debt...
Real EstateAmerican Banker

State regulator group issues standards for nonbank mortgage servicers

The Conference of State Bank Supervisors has unveiled banklike prudential standards for overseeing nonbank mortgage servicers. The CSBS’s board of directors on Tuesday released the model standards, which states may adopt voluntarily, after taking into account public feedback on a proposal it issued in 2020. The standards resemble the capital...

Comments / 0

Community Policy