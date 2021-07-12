MBA Survey: "Share of Mortgage Loans in Forbearance Decreases to 3.76%"
Note: This is as of July 4th. From the MBA: Share of Mortgage Loans in Forbearance Decreases to 3.76%. The Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) latest Forbearance and Call Volume Survey revealed that the total number of loans now in forbearance decreased by 11 basis points from 3.87% of servicers’ portfolio volume in the prior week to 3.76% as of July 4, 2021. According to MBA’s estimate, 1.9 million homeowners are in forbearance plans.www.calculatedriskblog.com
