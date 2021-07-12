Cancel
Kosciusko County, IN

Special Weather Statement issued for Kosciusko, Noble, Whitley by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 18:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kosciusko; Noble; Whitley A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN NOBLE NORTHWESTERN WHITLEY AND CENTRAL KOSCIUSKO COUNTIES At 707 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Winona Lake, moving northeast at 20 mph. Locations impacted include Warsaw, Winona Lake, Milford, North Webster, Pierceton, Etna, Leesburg, Claypool, Burket, Sidney, Big Barbee Lake, Ridinger Lake, Monoquet, Irish Lake, Little Chapman Lake, Oswego, Wilmot, James Lake, Palestine and Ormas. Those attending the Kosciusko County Fair in Warsaw are in the path of this storm and should prepare for the expected weather conditions. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.

alerts.weather.gov

