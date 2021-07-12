Cancel
Gelson’s brings back bars: Soup, salad, and poke and select wine and tapas bars

Cover picture for the articleAfter more than a year and as California reopens, Gelson’s is bringing back their beloved bars. Self-service soup, salad and poke bars are now open in all locations and hot bars are available in select locations across Southern California. Customers can once again choose from an array of seasonal produce to create their own scrumptious salads, savor delicious soups and enjoy fresh, flavorful poke. Healthy choices have never been tastier. The salad bar has always been a highlight for Gelson’s customers, so the store is thrilled to be offering it once again during this post-Covid transition.

