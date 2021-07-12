Cancel
Tioga County, PA

Flood Advisory issued for Tioga by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 19:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Tioga The National Weather Service in State College has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Tioga County in north central Pennsylvania * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 643 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Rain totals of between one half inch and one and a half inches have already occurred over the advisory area, and minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mansfield, Wellsboro, Morris, Covington, Millerton, Tioga, Roseville, Tioga Junction and Mansfield University. Additional half inch to one inch amounts are expected over parts of the area, resulting in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

