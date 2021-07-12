Cancel
Susquehanna County, PA

Tornado Warning issued for Susquehanna, Wayne by NWS

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 19:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Susquehanna; Wayne The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Susquehanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania Northwestern Wayne County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 708 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Susquehanna Depot, or 13 miles southwest of Deposit, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Susquehanna and Lanesboro around 715 PM EDT. Starrucca and Starruca around 735 PM EDT. Sherman around 740 PM EDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN

Comments / 0

