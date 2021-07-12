Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Jenna Bans

primetimer.com
 15 days ago

Showing 1 - 12 of 12 articles tagged "Jenna Bans" The crime dramedy starring Christina Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman created by Jenna Bans will end after its five remaining... Posted Tuesday 8/25/20 at 10:05PM EDT. Buzzfeed signs a first-look deal with Universal Television. The popular website's stories and reporting...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christina Hendricks
Person
Mae Whitman
Person
Retta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Universal Television#Good Girls#Episodes#Nbc#Glaad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesPopculture

This ABC Show Was So Bad It Was Canceled During Its First Episode

Even bad television shows usually get to air a few episodes before network executives put them out of their misery and cancel them. However, on one night in February 1969, Turn-On joined television infamy by being canceled during its first episode. One ABC affiliate in Ohio even famously refused to go back to the show after its first commercial break and West Coast stations refused to air it at all.
New York City, NYprimetimer.com

Eboni K. Williams

Showing 1 - 7 of 7 articles tagged "Eboni K. Williams " Real Housewives of New York's Eboni K. Williams is getting backlash over "boring" racial discourse from the same critics who complained about the show's lack of diversity. "In the nine episodes of RHONY season 13 that have aired...
TV Seriesprimetimer.com

NBC dumps Law & Order: For the Defense, but Dick Wolf is already planning another L&O series

Despite handing the criminal defense attorney spinoff of Law & Order a straight-to-series order in May, NBC has decided not to proceed with the For the Defense series that had been slated to premiere this fall as part of three-hour Law & Order Thursday block. Instead, The Blacklist will move from Fridays to Thursdays. Deadline reports Law & Order: For the Defense, which teamed up Law & Order creator Dick Wolf and CSI veteran Carol Mendelsohn, never got past the casting stage after making offers to named actors. For the Defense suffered the same fate as Law & Order: Hate Crimes, which also received a straight-to-series order, in 2018, but was ultimately scrapped. Deadline reports Wolf, NBC and Universal Television "are already developing a new series under the Law & Order banner. Details are still scarce, but the network and the producers are believed to be moving in another creative direction with an offshoot that is not a legal drama."
TV SeriesPopculture

Fan-Favorite CBS Drama Leaving Netflix in August

Jericho, the short-lived science fiction series, is leaving Netflix in just a few weeks. Both seasons of the show will leave the streaming platform on Aug. 15. The series originally aired from September 2006 through March 2008 and was one of the first modern shows revived thanks to a fan campaign. The show was actually canceled after its first season, but CBS brought it back for a seven-episode second season to help wrap up the story.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

‘Good Girls’: Fans React to the Shocking Series Finale

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Good Girls, Season 4, Episodes 15 & 16, “We’re Even” & “Nevada.”]. All good things must come to an end, it’s just unfortunate that NBC’s Good Girls has reached its conclusion much sooner than fans would have wanted. Season 4 wrapped with two...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Primetimer

Patricia Heaton is set to star in a Fox sitcom filmed in Nashville

The Emmy-winning former Everybody Loves Raymond star is reteaming with Aaron Kaplan, executive producer of her canceled 2019-2020 CBS comedy Carol's Second Act, on an untitled multicamera comedy that would be set in Nashville and filmed in the Music City where they both have homes. Heaton splits her time between Los Angeles and Nashville. The plan, according to Deadline, "is for the city of Nashville to serve as the series’ backlot with some location shoots outside of the studio giving the show a hybrid multi-/single-camera feel in the vein of How I Met Your Mother...The series will fall under the script-to-series model that Fox has been increasingly employing over the past year as part of the network’s reassessment of the development process last summer that led to a diversified approach involving a mix of traditional pilots, lower-cost presentations, script-to-series projects that could include writers rooms, as well as straight-to-series orders." Kaplan's Kapital Entertainment operates stages in the city where it shot its Kevin Williamson CBS All Access series Tell Me A Story. “I’m looking forward to working with Fox on this series,” says Heaton. “I have gotten to know and love Nashville over the years while visiting my son and my sister there. It’s a wonderful city with an incredible quality of life, along with a vibrant culture and so much creative energy. I want to help support and grow the entertainment production business there and shooting a TV series in Nashville would provide hundreds of jobs for local cast and crew.”
TV Seriescountryliving.com

There's a Shocking Reason NBC Canceled 'Good Girls' Ahead of Season 5

Good Girls fans, this is a goodbye no one saw coming. Ahead of the season 4 finale, TVLine reported that NBC is not renewing the dramedy for a fifth season. In other words, this week’s episode of Good Girls is the series finale. After news broke last month that the show was canceled, fans went off on Twitter.
TV SeriesConnecticut Post

Patricia Heaton to Star in Fox Multi-Cam Comedy With Script-to-Series Commitment

The new multi-camera project has received a script-to-series commitment at the broadcaster. No writer is currently attached. Along with Heaton, David Hunt will executive produce under their FourBoys Entertainment banner. Adam Griffin will also executive produce along with Aaron Kaplan and Michael Lohmann for Kapital Entertainment. Fox Entertainment and Kapital will produce. Jessie Abbott will be the executive in charge for Kapital.
TV SeriesPosted by
The US Sun

Is Carter leaving The Bold and the Beautiful?

VIEWERS have become invested in Carter’s character on the Bold and the Beautiful. Fans are dying to know what led up to the scene of Carter holding a portrait of Quinn. Eric Forrester was extremely upset to learn about Quinn Fuller and Carter Walton’s affair. Eric seems to stand firm...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily News

‘Glee’ actress Jenna Ushkowitz marries David Stanley

Actress Jenna Ushkowitz has plenty of reason to feel gleeful, as she married David Stanley over the weekend. The “Glee” star and Stanley wed Saturday in Los Angeles, she announced on Instagram. “We always dreamed of a wedding on the smaller side, but with COVID, we definitely had to scale back more than we anticipated,” Ushkowitz said in an interview with the Brides website. “Having our ...
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

What happened to Snoop Dogg’s mom?

SNOOP Dogg updated his fans on his mother's health status after asking for prayers for her in May 2021. Born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, Snoop Dogg is the middle child of Beverly Tate's three sons. What happened to Snoop Dogg's mom?. The rapper has not confirmed what medical issue his...
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Y&R’ Spoilers: GAME OVER! Phyllis Blows Tara And Sally Up?

Young and the Restless spoilers are getting exciting and it looks like Tara Locke (Elizabeth Leiner) poked the wrong mama bear. As a result, Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) realized that Tara and Sally Spectra ( Courtney Hope) ran her daughter out of town. Now she is out for blood. Y&R spoilers show Phyllis sets her trap the week of July 26th. Just like rats, the devious duo takes the bait. Watch Tara’s facade begin to crumble on the CBS soap.
Chicago, ILPosted by
FanSided

Chicago PD Season 9 is not coming to NBC in August 2021

Ready to see more from Intelligence? There isn’t much longer to wait, but we won’t see Chicago PD Season 9 premiere next month. Chicago PD Season 8 was difficult to follow. Not only did it get started late, but we ended up an on-off schedule due to filming during the pandemic. The late start blowed, though, especially with only two episodes before the winter break.

Comments / 0

Community Policy